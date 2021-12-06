ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazardous Effects Of Carbon Emissions On The Environment As Well As On Health Is Rapidly Increasing The Demand For Solar Pumps Market

The global solar pumps market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 3.5 Bn during the forecast period. Solar pumps are witnessing immense penetration in the farming sector and it is anticipated to capture a significant chunk of the market share...

atlantanews.net

Urinary Incontinence Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market's likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market's growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Solar Market to hit USD 41.56 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8%

The global smart solar market size is projected expand at 15.8?GR from 2020 to 2027. It can reach a value of USD 41.56 billion by 2027. MRFR's report on the smart solar market comprises growth drivers, challenges, and trends on the industry for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are explored in depth in the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Diesel Generator Market to hit USD 30.81 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.70%

The diesel genset market is witnessing a continual rise. The market growth attributes to the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Besides, the increasing demand for energy and frequent power outages create substantial market demand. Moreover, frequent outages caused by natural calamities that can interrupt operations in industries, emergency services, homes, and commercial establishments, further escalate market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Rising Need For Energy-Efficient Commercial And Public Infrastructure Solutions Has Boosted Demand For Aluminium Curtain Walls

The study on the Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Small Wind Power Market Size to exceed USD 14.5 Billion by 2027

The realization of the advantages of clean and secure energy is estimated to transform the small wind power market size in 2020. The renewable energy reports are formed by Market Research Future, which presents market options for progress. An income base of USD 1,338.1 million is predicted to be accomplished at a CAGR of 14.38% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Flow Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.68% during the forecast period

The global flow battery market size will grow at a whopping 30.68?GR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future's flow battery market forecast. A flow battery, simply put, is a form of a rechargeable battery or electrochemical cell. This is an electrical storage device that is connected between a conventional battery and a fuel cell. It offers two chemical components that are easily dissolved in liquids and contain two electrolyte solutions in two tanks that are connected with two independent loops.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast 2027

The pharmaceutical waste management market is likely to expand by exhibiting a substantial growth rate owing to the swiftly changing industry globally. The changing pharmaceutical industry has skyrocketed the waste generated daily, which led to the need for its disposal. Additionally, this waste includes chemicals, bio-degradable, and non-biodegradable components; thus, the multiple techniques are having to be applied for pharmaceutical waste management. All the factors mentioned above are estimated to benefit the fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Power Battery Management System Market to hit USD 14042.04 Million by 2027, with a 18.59-GR

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Power Battery Management System Market 2020, discussed factors that control the market. An analysis of the COVID 19 on the battery power management system market is studied for the analysis of period is offered with the report. As per MRFR data, the expansion of the power battery management market is anticipated at 12.59?GR across the analysis period. The power battery management system market value is expected to reach USD 10042.04 Mn by 2025.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Virtual Power Plant Market to hit USD 6.37 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.61%

The global virtual power plant market share is predicted to grow at a healthy 22.6?GR between 2019- 2026 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Virtual power plants or VPP are used for optimizing the generation of power from existing sources, integrating different renewable energy sources, and finally reducing the carbon footprint on the environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Digital Substation Market to grow at over 7.5-GR during the forecast period

The ease in maintaining digital substations is predicted to transform the digital substation market share 2020. The power generation, transmission and distribution reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for expansion. A 7.5?GR is estimated to shape the global digital substation market size in the upcoming period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Solar Thermal Collectors Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

Solar thermal collectors are heat exchangers which convert solar radiation into thermal energy. Inclination towards renewable energy and sustainable initiatives can induce demand for solar thermal collectors. The global solar thermal collectors market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates the revenue and growth of the industry for the period of 2021 to 2028 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also taken under consideration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Kids Oral Care Products Market Sale Is Anticipated To Boost With Tremendous Growth By 2030 Due To Health Awareness Of Kids

The 250 page Market research report On Global Kids Oral Care Products Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Kids Oral Care Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030. The Latest study by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider), on...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Prevalence Of Improved Channel Of Distribution, Increasing Cases Of Obesity Will Improve The Growth Of Low Carb And Low Fat Diet Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Carb and Low Fat Diet Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
NUTRITION
atlantanews.net

New Flavors Increase The Curiosity Among Individuals To Taste Them, It Is Anticipated To Increase The Demand For Orange Wine Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Orange Wine, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Global CNG Tank Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the global CNG tank market have evolved through a number of stagesLucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the global CNG tank market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.8%. In this market, automotive is expected to remain the largest application, and type I segment is expected to remain the largest tank type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing fleet of alternative fuel powered vehicles, as well as increasing number of CNG refueling stations.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Blockchain in Energy Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2027: Power Ledger, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy

Global Blockchain in Energy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Blockchain in Energy Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Power Ledger, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, BTL Group, The Sun Exchange & Conjoule.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Freight and Logistics Market to Witness Explosive Growth by 2026 | CEVA Logistics, FedEx, XPO Logistics

Latest Research Study on Global Freight and Logistics Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Freight and Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Freight and Logistics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Off-Street Parking Management System Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | 3M, IBM, Xerox

Latest released the research study on Global Off-Street Parking Management System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Off-Street Parking Management System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Off-Street Parking Management System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nortech Control Systems Limited (United Kingdom),3M Co. (United States),Swarco AG (Austria),Cubic Corporation (United States),Amano Corporation (Japan),Kudelski Group (SKIDATA AG) (Switzerland),TIBA Parking LLC (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria),Xerox Corporation (United States).
TRAFFIC

