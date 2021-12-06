ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies in California

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
CALIFORNIA (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout on Monday at Santa Anita.

The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furloughs in his second workout since he finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago, according to Craig Robertson, the trainer’s attorney.

As required by the California Horse Racing Board, Medina Spirit will undergo a full necropsy.

The colt tested positive after the May 1 Derby for betamethasone, a legal medication that’s not allowed on race day, reported the Associated Press.

Last Friday, Baffert’s attorney released a statement saying a New York lab “definitely confirmed” Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid due to an ointment used to treat a skin rash.

Medina Spirit had five wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $3,545,200, according to Equibase. The colt was owned by Amr Zedan, who competes as Zedan Racing Stables.

No further information on the colt’s death was available.

