Screen mirroring app allows the content on the mobile screen to be displayed on TV screen. The device can be connected through Wi-Fi or HDMI connection. However, the TV needs to be able to support the Wi-Fi connection. It mirrors the mobile screen which includes photos, videos, apps, games, websites and documents. The screen mirroring apps are supported to android, IoS and can be connected to smart TVs, streaming devices, consoles, macOS, windows, and others. These features and increasing the demand of screen mirroring.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO