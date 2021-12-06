ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Indians Show Well at Jacket Duals

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vidalia Wrestling team went 7-2 in their matches over the weekend, taking 4th place in the Yellow Jacket Duals held Friday and Saturday in Hazlehurst. Competing in a field with 25 other schools, many in higher classifications, the Indian grapplers made a great showing finishing behind Brunswick (6A), Dade County...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
gopiratespwhs.com

Pirates struggle at LC Duals

The Pirate wrestlers finished 1-4 at the Lux-Casco Spartan Duals. The short handed Pirates gave up too many forfeits for a multitude of reasons and couldn’t overcome starting each dual 0-24. The wrestlers are back in action this Thursday at Nicolet for a NSC showdown!
COMBAT SPORTS
waxahachietx.com

Lady Indians show road fight in losses

The Waxahachie Lady Indians traveled the short distance to backyard rival Midlothian Heritage on Tuesday evening and hung with the Class 4A No. 10-ranked Jaguars for three quarters, but Heritage pulled away for a 37-27 win in non-district action. The first-half pace was slow as the Lady Indians led 5-3...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Women’s Wrestling Produce Strong Showing on Day One of Patriot Duals

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – The Brewton-Parker women’s wrestling program began competition on Friday at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Ky. The Lady Barons opened the tournament with a strong showing on day one, gathering a 4-1 record in a field loaded with talented wrestlers. BPC posted wins over Limestone (S.C.), Campbellsville...
WWE
El Campo Leader-News

El Campo swim shows well in Flour Bluff

The El Campo swim team had fast times at the Flour Bluff Hornets Invitational to close out the first half of their season before the holiday break. El Campo was one of two 4A schools competing against mainly larger 5A, 6A and private schools. El Campo brought six swimmers to Flour Bluff, needing to qualify to make the invitational. Only one athlete didn’t make the finals on the second day of swimming.
EL CAMPO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Indians#Hazlehurst#Chattooga#Wayne Co#Dodge Co#Vidalia Head Wrestling#Aa#The Rebel Duals
Starkville Daily News

Lady Jackets show improvement, handle Lady Tigers

Over the course of a career that has led her to over 300 wins now, Williams has had various Lady Yellow Jacket teams show the ability to get better during the course of a season. That seems to be happening with Williams’ latest SHS edition. After dropping the first two...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
duboiscountyherald.com

Jasper falls in first dual

JASPER — Floyd Central is the two-time defending champion in Jasper’s sectional, and it showed in Thursday night’s dual — the first for the Wildcats this year. Things went well enough in the early going for them, as they scored pins from seniors Cale Schmitt and Ian Giesler in the 145-pound class and 152-pound class, respectively. They held an early after three matches, but could not keep this going, and lost, 60-18.
JASPER, IN
Winchester News Gazette

Short-handed Indians show promise in season-opening 50-40 loss to South Adams

Union City didn’t have its big guy and didn’t shoot particularly well in its season opener on Wednesday at South Adams. But the Indians did manage to play some excellent defense, and while the Indians lost 50-40 to the Starfires, there were some bright spots that have Coach Tom Byrum encouraged moving forward.
UNION CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
clarencebee.com

Wrestlers perform well at Sweet Home Duals

Clarence’s wrestling team kicked off its 2021-22 season in style, defeating all but Section V’s Churchville Chili over the course of Friday and Saturday’s Sweet Home Duals Tournament to finish its appearance with a 7-1 team record. Virtually all of the Red Devils’ wins were of the comfortable variety, with the largest being their 60- 12 conquest of Roy-Hart/ Barker […]
WWE
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Indians Garner All-State Recognition!

The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) recently announced their 2021 Softball All-State Team, and five Vidalia Lady Indians received All-State Honors. Bailey Holland was named the AA Pitcher of the year, while Tori Wright also picked up 1st Team honors. Other Lady Indians named All-State were Emma Humphrey, and Madison Starr (2nd Team), and Tymber Harris (Honorable Mention)
SPORTS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

RTCA Basketball Recap

Top scorers junior JaSahun Powell and freshman Meredith Durden were the top scorers in Tuesday's game against Trinity. Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Varsity Girls Basketball teams played Trinity on Tuesday, November 30th. The Lady Crusaders lost to Trinity Christian 46-22 but played hard and never gave up. Trinity was ahead by 12 points at halftime but mid-way through the third quarter, the Lady Crusader had cut the lead to nine before Trinity pulled away. "I'm very proud of how we competed Tuesday night. Trinity is a tough and experienced team but our girls didn't back down. Senior Ellie Graham and freshman Kylie Acosta did a great job holding their best player to only three points when she normally averages 22 points a game. We also did a great job on the offense and defensive side of rebounding. Trinity likes to run up and down the court and we did great limiting their fast breaks. If we're going to make it to where we want to be this season, we have to be more aggressive offensively and take care of the ball," states the Lady Crusaders Head Coach, Jacob Wilkinson. The Lady Crusaders top scorers were freshman Meredith Durden with eight points and 11 rebounds, senior Ellie Graham, sophomore Ansley Akins, and freshman Kylie Acosta each contributed four points each.
BASKETBALL
Shelby Reporter

Local wrestling teams perform well at Over the Mountain Duals

Five Shelby County schools took to the mats in the annual Over the Mountain Duals Wrestling Tournament that was hosted by Thompson High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30. This early-season tournament gave some teams a chance to see who their competition may be as they progress toward the state tournament.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

VHS To Stay In Class AA For Now

December 10--Reclassification and realignment of regions by the GHSA has been underway this past year for all schools in the state. Vidalia High School was granted an appeal earlier this week by the GHSA to stay and compete in Class AA for the upcoming school years in 2022-2023. VHS Athletic...
HIGH SCHOOL
Hastings Tribune

Patriots show growth in dual win over Holdrege

Adams Central opened the season with a tough matchup, a dual against defending Class C state champion Central City. The inexperienced Patriots squad was beaten by 30 in the dual. But AC head coach Chris Trampe has seen his wrestlers learn from their mistakes and already make improvements in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Barons Down Running Eagles 67-53 in Non-Conference Matchup

MARIETTA, Ga. – Brewton-Parker Women’s Basketball returned to action on Thursday night with a matchup against non-conference opponents Life (Ga.). The Lady Barons (8-3) downed the Running Eagles (4-7) 67-53 on the road, moving to eight wins on the season. “We got a big road win tonight,” Head...
MARIETTA, GA
Mount Vernon News

Jackets hit the pool Boys tie Shelby; girls show promise

Chill may be in the air, but the high school swimming season is under way. The season opener for Mount Vernon was a meet at Shelby on Nov. 30 that saw the Mount Vernon boys tie Shelby, 56-56, while the girls were outpaced by Shelby, 107-61. Mount Vernon assistant swimming...
SHELBY, OH
ccheadliner.com

Conway continues to show she’s learned her lessons well

Macie Conway was feeling a bit bittersweet while thinking beforehand about her final season-opening game as a prep Thursday. “It’s kind of sad, but I’m excited. This is a great team to end with,” she said. Come game-time, Conway was her usual ultra-composed self on her way to a 25-point...
NIXA, MO
Gatesville Messenger

Hornets show well in Salado Tournament

The Gatesville High School boys basketball team (5-6) can climb to .500 on the season with a home victory over the Taylor Ducks on Dec. 7. The Hornets took third place in the Salado Invitational over the weekend. The varsity finished 3-1 in the Salado Invitational, including a 64-55 win...
GATESVILLE, TX
Digital Courier

Hilltoppers perform well in Hilltopper Havoc Duals

RUTHERFORDTON — The R-S Central wrestling team hosted the Hilltopper Havoc Duals on Friday night with several quality programs in attendance. At the end of the night, R-S Central finished 2-3, defeating Albemarle and Kings Mountain, but fell to Bunker Hill, West Lincoln and St. Stephens. R-S Central 63...
WWE
The Augusta Chronicle

Wrestlers go 7-2 in Yellow Jacket Duals

Traveling to Hazlehurst last Friday and Saturday, the SCHS Gamecock wrestlers of Griffen Greene put together a 7-2 record to claim a fifth place finish from among the 24 teams participating in the 15th annual Jeff Davis High School Yellow Jacket Duals Tournament. The Red and White improved to 16-6 in duals matches.
HAZLEHURST, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy