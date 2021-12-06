Indians Show Well at Jacket Duals

Top scorers junior JaSahun Powell and freshman Meredith Durden were the top scorers in Tuesday's game against Trinity. Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Varsity Girls Basketball teams played Trinity on Tuesday, November 30th. The Lady Crusaders lost to Trinity Christian 46-22 but played hard and never gave up. Trinity was ahead by 12 points at halftime but mid-way through the third quarter, the Lady Crusader had cut the lead to nine before Trinity pulled away. "I'm very proud of how we competed Tuesday night. Trinity is a tough and experienced team but our girls didn't back down. Senior Ellie Graham and freshman Kylie Acosta did a great job holding their best player to only three points when she normally averages 22 points a game. We also did a great job on the offense and defensive side of rebounding. Trinity likes to run up and down the court and we did great limiting their fast breaks. If we're going to make it to where we want to be this season, we have to be more aggressive offensively and take care of the ball," states the Lady Crusaders Head Coach, Jacob Wilkinson. The Lady Crusaders top scorers were freshman Meredith Durden with eight points and 11 rebounds, senior Ellie Graham, sophomore Ansley Akins, and freshman Kylie Acosta each contributed four points each.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO