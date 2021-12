Question: What are some tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise?. The holiday season is quickly approaching. This brings joy and excitement to our lives through family celebrations and shopping for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones. For some, those same activities bring stress and anxiety. During the holidays many of us can use some healthy stress reducing tips. Here are a few nutrition and exercise tips to help us navigate the holiday season in control of our stress levels.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO