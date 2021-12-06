ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elastomeric Coating Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

Cover picture for the articleThe factor increasing the adoption of the elastomeric coating owing to the benefits like resistance to solvents and micro-organisms, along with chalking, good resistance against cracking, peeling, flaking, blistering, string adhesion strength, superior performance and many others has been driving the growth of the elastomeric coating market during the forecast period....

atlantanews.net

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Pet Dental Care Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Nylabone, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Petosan

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Dental Care Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Dental Care Products Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Dental Care Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oxyfresh.com (United States),Nylabone (United States),Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States),NestlÃ© Purina Pet Care Company (United States),Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (United States),HealthExtension.com (United States),PLAQUEOFF.COM (Sweden),KaNoodles (United States),Fetch! Pet Care, Inc. (United States),Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States),Petosan (Norway),Vetoquinol SA (France),.
PET SERVICES
atlantanews.net

Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Soft Robotics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The Latest Released Soft Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Soft Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Soft Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Soft Robotics Market Study:, Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne & Yaskawa Electric.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Reading Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Rakuten Kobo, Project Gutenberg, Smashwords

The online reading platform offers the benefits to the reader by extracting meaning from a text that is in a digital format, it helps in reading entire books, novels, completely, in an internet browser. Moreover, it also offers benefits such as Read or listens anywhere, anytime, online, or offline. By Personalize settings, follow progress, archive highlights, and notes automatically. These reading platforms offer several benefits to the user such as apps, websites that make it easier than ever to help students dive into text on their own terms and better understand what they're reading. The online reading platform is booming in the market owing to the students are increasingly looking to their phones and computers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Video Codec Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Cisco Systems, Apple, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Video Codec Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video Codec market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hand and Body Lotion Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "(COVID Version) Global Hand and Body Lotion Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Aveeno, Cetaphil, Clarins, Crabtree & Evelyn, Dermae, Hempz, Murad & Cavinkare etc.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanews.net

Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021 Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Kidney Stone Retrieval Device market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Audio Software Plugin Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Microsoft, Apple, Modartt

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Audio Software Plugin Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Audio Software Plugin market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Body part Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide | Zurich Financial Services, Metlife, Allstate

The purpose of body part coverage is to supplement lost income if a body part is damaged, injured, scarred, handicapped, or lost. The body part insurance isn't offered by standard insurance companies and is highly personalized, it's not accessible to the general public. But if one can afford it, there's no reason why one can't buy it, too. Specialty, insurance providers, like Lloyd's of London, will insure body parts. Most policies are created from scratch, specific to a person's needs.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Payment Gateway Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Alipay, SecurePay, PayU

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Online Payment Gateway Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney & Realex etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027: Explosive Research Blooming Automotive Industry

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bus Turbocharger market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cape Analytics, Avaamo, Interaction

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Avaamo (United States),Baidu Inc. (China),Cape Analytics (United States),CognitiveScale (United States),Comply Advantage (United Kingdom),Descartes Labs (United States),GoogleInc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Interaction LLC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Lab Automation Market Worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size will grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
MARKETS

