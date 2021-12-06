ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Trial Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

Cover picture for the articleThe factors such as the increasing number of contract research companies, the rapidly increasing elderly population with chronic diseases, and the continuous investments in the research and development activities are majorly driving the growth of the clinical trial imaging market. Similarly, the other supportive factors include rapid growth in the pharmaceutical...

houstonmirror.com

eCOA, eSource & Clinical Trials Market: Moving from Paper-Based to Paper-Less a New Trend - Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Global eCOA, eSource & Clinical Trials market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Global eCOA, eSource & Clinical Trials.
neworleanssun.com

Global Pet Wearable Market Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 14% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pet Wearable Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pet wearable market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, pet type, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Medagadget.com

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size Worth US$ 6,637.2 Mn at a CAGR of 3.3% By 2028 | Future Insights, Regional Outlook, Share Analysis and Global Perfusion Systems Industry Trends

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a modern medical imaging method that is used to visualize a person’s anatomy and physiological processes. MRI scanners create these pictures by combining high-powered magnets, powerful magnetic fields, radio waves, and magnetic field gradients. Get FREE Sample Report With Latest Covid19 Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/443.
atlantanews.net

Antimony Trioxide Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the antimony trioxide market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the antimony trioxide market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2%. In this market, plastic is the largest segment by application, whereas synergist is largest by function. Growing demand for halogenated flame retardant in building & construction and electronics market provides strategic growth path in this market.
atlantanews.net

Cloud Based Application Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Salesforce, Oracle, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Based Application Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Based Application Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Based Application. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),Salesforce (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Google (United States),Workday (United States),Adobe (United States),IBM (United States),Infor (United States),Sage Group (United Kingdom).
atlantanews.net

Low-Code Development Platform Market projected to reach $45.5 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 28.1%

According to a new market research report "Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The low-code development platform market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period. The increasing need of digitalization and maturity of agile DevOps practices are expected to enhance the use of low-code development platform market across the globe.
atlantanews.net

Biaxially Oriented Polyester (BOPET) Film Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market is expected to reach $28.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.8%. In this market, thin is the largest segment by thickness, whereas packaging is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and solar back sheets.
atlantanews.net

Spring Mattresses Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Serta, McRoskey Mattress, Sleep Number

Latest released the research study on Global Spring Mattresses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Spring Mattresses Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Spring Mattresses. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Corsicana Mattress Company (United States),Kingsdown Inc. (United States),Kurlon Limited (United States),McRoskey Mattress Company (United States),RAYSON Mattress Manufacturers (China),Relyon Limited (United Kingdom),Serta Inc. (United States),Sheela Foam Limited (India),Simmons Bedding Company (United States),Sleep Number (United States),Southerland Inc. (United States),Tempur Sealy International (United States),The Comfort Group Ltd (Australia).
atlantanews.net

Smart Refrigerator Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Smart Refrigerator Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Smart Refrigerator market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Refrigerator industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
atlantanews.net

Trade Management Market projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.0%

According to a new market research report "Trade Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global trade management market size to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2026.
atlantanews.net

HCM Software Market is Booming Worldwide with ADP, Ultimate Software, BambooHR

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "HCM Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, IBM, Workday, Ultimate Software Group, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Benefitfocus, BambooHR, PeopleFluent, Ultimate Software Group, Zoho Corporation, WebHR, CakeHR, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Kronosorporated, The Sage Group etc. Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3720428-hcm-software-market-1.
atlantanews.net

Dietary Fibers Market was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2019

Dietary Fiber Market was valued at USD 40 Billion in 2019 and predicted to grow at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. As per the analysis by GMI Research, the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the global dietary fiber market size are the growing health awareness among the consumers and the consumer preference for natural products.
atlantanews.net

Premium Sunglasses Market is Booming Worldwide with Essilor, Marcolin, LOUIS VUITTON

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Premium Sunglasses Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Essilor International S.A., Safilo Group, Kering, De Rigo Vision, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin, LOUIS VUITTON, Charmant Group, Essilor, REVO & Maui Jim etc.
atlantanews.net

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Valued at USD 17,334 Million in 2019, Growing at a Significant CAGR of 33.2% During the Forecast Period

GMI Research speculates that AR and VR devices are gaining popularity in various sectors. AR and VR market was limited to gamification but now rapidly adopted by a medical professional in healthcare, aerospace & defense for training purposes, and retail sectors for online shopping. Introduction of the AR and VR...
atlantanews.net

DevSecOps Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | CA Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus

DevSecOps Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide DevSecOps industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the DevSecOps producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide DevSecOps Market covering extremely significant parameters.
atlantanews.net

PDF Printers Software Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Adobe, Foxit, Soda PDF Printer

Global PDF Printers Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global PDF Printers Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe, Nitro, Foxit, Soda PDF Printer, EXP Systems, Geek Software, Pdfforge, Acro Software, PDFelement, Tracker , Software995, Softland , Kofax, Bullzip, Fineprint & Broadgun Software.
atlantanews.net

Business Continuity Software Market is Thriving Worldwide | CURA Software, Premier Continuum, Rocket Software

Global Business Continuity Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Continuity Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kerridge CS, Stratus, Critchlow, Kuali, Strategic BCP, Quantivate, Plan4Continuity, Rocket Software, INONI, ClearView, Resolver, RecoveryPlanner, Badger, MetricStream, Riskonnect, RiskWare, Premier Continuum, Enablon, BWise, Avalution, CURA Software, Assurance Software & LogicManager.
atlantanews.net

Cemetery Management Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026: Axiom, RBS Software, CIMS

Global Cemetery Management Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cemetery Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CemeteryPro, CityView, BS&A Software, CemSites, Pontem Software, RBS Software, CIMS, PlotBox, OpusXenta, TechniServe, Crypt Keeper, Cemetery360, Axiom & LEGACY MARK.
atlantanews.net

North America Is Expected To Remain The High-Growth Market For MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems

According to Fact MR's recent market research, MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
