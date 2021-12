Contain Gibbs – One of the most electrifying all-purpose players in the game is the Yellow Jackets stellar sophomore running back/kickoff return ace Jahmyr Gibbs. A big time recruit in 2020, Gibbs has lived up to the billing. He’s a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. Georgia’s run defense will have to be at its best, and Tech figures to throw it to him too. On kickoffs, boot it deep, take no chances. As my legendary broadcast Kevin Butler says, kick it out of the end zone and you know they can’t run it back. Gibbs took one 100 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago against Boston College.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO