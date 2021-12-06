ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Inclusion Of Recycling Facilities In Garbage Collection Trucks For The Treatment Of Solid Waste Is Proliferating The Demand : Fact.MR

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Surpassing a valuation of US$10Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), the garbage collection trucks market is forecast to follow a moderate growth trajectory. Management of solid waste is one of the most intractable problems for local authorities in urban centers. Collection of waste is a prime concern, as...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Colloidal Silica Market Is Witnessing Increased Traction From The Electronics Market Owing To Accelerating Growth In Electronic Component Output

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Colloidal Silica Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Colloidal Silica market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Railway Sleepers Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Kirchdorfer Group, rackwork Moll, Schwihag

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Railway Sleepers Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Railway Sleepers market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TRAFFIC
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Recycling and Refurbishment of Electronics Market Size, Share,Demand,Outlook and Forecast 2028 | ECOAZTECA, E-WASTE SOLUTIONS, New Mexico Computer Recyclers, REMSA

Market.biz recently published a new study titled “Global Recycling and Refurbishment of Electronics Market 2021” Size Report, Growth and Forecast 2022-2028, Breakdown Data by Company, Key Regions, Types and Applications. The research is compiled using primary and secondary research methods to accurately and accurately understand the Recycling and Refurbishment of Electronics market. Analysts use top-down and bottom-up methods to evaluate market segments and correctly assess their impact on the Recycling and Refurbishment of Electronics market.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Collection#Waste Management#Market Research#Market Competition#Cagr
TrendHunter.com

Waste-Collecting Recycle Trolleys

The Brolley is a waste management trolley designed to aid in recycling practices. Throughout the pandemic, the average waste production has increased due to increased shipping demands. Brolley, the hand-operated trolley, streamlines the recycling process for delivery waste such as cardboard boxes and styrofoam peanuts. Designed by Dosam Choi, this...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Demand for Supply Centric MDM Increasing with Growing IoT Proliferation - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
The Montgomery Advertiser

'Erratic' garbage collection service has Autauga County on verge of dumping Waste Management

PRATTVILLE — William Moody just wants his trash picked up. The Autauga County resident lives off Marshall Drive, just a stone's throw outside Prattville's city limits. He's among a group citizens on Autauga and Elmore counties who have complained about the service provided by Waste Management, the company that is contracted to collect solid waste in the rural areas of the two counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Demand for Truck Cranes is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of About 4% : Fact.MR

Industrial Truck Cranes market analysis by Fact.MR offer divulges compelling insights into factors creating sales prospects across key segment. It offers an executive-level blueprint of strategies adopted by the key market players and analyzes the impact of the same on overall growth projection. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Tier I and II Companies Hold over 80% Market Share of Flame Retardant Apparel Market

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials. The report offers actionable...
APPAREL
atlantanews.net

Reverse Osmosis (RO) System Market To Witness Excellent Growth | Watts Premier, Axeon, Applied Membranes

The Latest Released Reverse Osmosis (RO) System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Reverse Osmosis (RO) System market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Reverse Osmosis (RO) System Market Study:, ESP Water Products, Watts Premier, Axeon, Applied Membranes, AMPAC USA, Purely RO, Puretec Industrial Water, Pentair, Evoqua Water Technologies, Perfect Water Technologies, Pure-Pro Water Corporation, Water Depot & AquaLiv Water.
MARKETS
iheart.com

Linn County Solid Waste Agency Now Taking Textile Recycling

(Marion, IA) -- The Linn County Solid Waste Agency is taking textile recycling again. That means members of the community can now recycle clothing, shoes, curtains, bedding, and clothing accessories like belts. The Solid Waste Agency says you can drop off these items at the Resource Recovery building at 1954 County Home Road in Marion. They'll then be processed and sent to Thrift World retail stores.
MARION, IA
atlantanews.net

North American Region Is Expected To Show High Market AttractiveneNorth American Region Is Expected To Show High Market Attractiveness Index & Most Lucrative Door Mats Marketss Index & Most Lucrative Door Mats Market

Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel. Door Mats Market Key Players. The door mats market is...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Proliferation of IoT is Expected to Emerge as One of the Popular Trends in the Wireless RF Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Smart Agriculture and Farming Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Cropmetrics, SST Development Group, Raven Industries

The advanced survey on Smart Agriculture and Farming Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate the competitive environment of Smart Agriculture and Farming. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of the latest scenario in the Smart Agriculture and Farming market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain have made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Cropmetrics, SST Development Group, AG Junction, Raven Industries, TOPCON Positioning systems, Trimble Inc, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting LLC, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company.
AGRICULTURE
Park Rapids Enterprise

Solid waste assessments will increase 3 percent

The Hubbard County Board approved a 3 percent, across-the-board increase to 2022 solid waste assessments at their Nov. 16 meeting. This special service fee is added to residential and commercial property tax statements. Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte reminded commissioners that, due to the pandemic, the county only...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
atlantanews.net

North America Is Expected To Remain The High-Growth Market For MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems

According to Fact MR's recent market research, MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy