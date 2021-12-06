ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson Targeted For March

By Evan Wheeler
 3 days ago
UFC women's strawweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson are scheduled for a bout on a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on March 26. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz were the first to report...

