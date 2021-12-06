Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson Targeted For March

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has booked three notable fights across three divisions, including the return of Michelle Waterson. While the UFC can look back and be proud of what they’ve produced so far in 2021, it’s always important to look ahead to the future – especially when you have as many events as they do. Across the next few months the groundwork is going to be laid for a string of high-profile bookings and in the last couple of days, the following three bouts have been set in stone for three different women’s divisions.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO