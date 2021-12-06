ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Snowpiercer Season 3: Archie Panjabi Suits Up as Asha, 'The Last Person on Earth' — 2022 FIRST LOOK

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iIng_0dFRPszr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A89rO_0dFRPszr00 A nice, cozy Greyhound bus probably looks good to Archie Panjabi about now.

Having spent this summer solving the mystery of a derailed high-speed train on Departure , the Emmy-wining Good Wife alum next can be seen on TNT’s Snowpiercer (returning Monday, Jan. 24, 2022) — and TVLine has your exclusive first photos of the Season 3 addition.

Panjabi is playing Asha, a character who “will make Season 3 super-exciting,” executive producer Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios previously told TVLine. “It’s kind of a collision of all the things we discussed, coming together.”

Some secrecy still surrounds the character, though Panjabi tells TVLine that Asha — having believed herself to be “the last person on Earth” — “has managed to survive under extreme conditions.” As such, the actress says, “When she is discovered by someone from the train, her survival instincts kick in.”

And from the looks of the “unmasked” Asha (seen below), she has indeed survived a lot thus far.

To portray the “last person on Earth,” “I looked to my dog Mr Q, a rescue dog for inspiration,” Panjabi shares. “He managed to survive on the streets for months before he was rescued. He eyed everything as a potential threat. It was all about survival.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WPQM_0dFRPszr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGCux_0dFRPszr00

Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Mike O’Malley (who plays Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regular.

Season 2 of the dystopian drama ended with the exploding of the XXXL Snowpiercer/Big Alice train into two — after which, Layton’s streamlined, 10-car “pirate train” doubled back to find stranded engineer Melanie Cavill. Alas, Layton and Alex would discover that Melanie didn’t survive her elongated isolation at a remote research station. (Or did she? As TVLine’s post mortem confirmed , Jennifer Connelly will be back for Season 3.)

Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth season , announced back in July.

Want scoop on Snowpiercer , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line !

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Big Leap Finale Was Full of Heart (and Renewal Jokes) — EP Liz Heldens Offers Her Plan for a Potential Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Big Leap‘s Season 1 finale. Proceed with caution. In the end, The Big Leap‘s production of Swan Lake really soared. But can the same be said of its dancers and their love lives? The Season 1 finale opened with the cast and producers giving post-mortem confessional interviews about the show-within-a-show’s live finale, which was — in Mike’s words — “a real s–tshow, a total clusterf–k.” He’s not wrong: The blackout caused by Alan’s plugging in his mini Christmas tree caused the entire theater to fall into chaos. As Nick tried to breathe his way out of a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: The Boys Gets Animated, Wheel of Time Casts Trio and More

As Butcher might say, this is bloody good news: The Boys universe is expanding again with the animated anthology spinoff Diabolical, star Karl Urban announced in a video message during Prime Video’s CCXP Worlds 2021 panel block on Sunday. The eight-episode offshoot, premiering in 2022, “reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler,” touts the official release. As previously reported, a live-action spinoff set...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dollface Crew Sidles Up to Lilly Singh's Bar in Season 2 — 2022 FIRST LOOK

A member of the Dollface crew will be mixing business with very personal pleasure in Season 2, and TVLine has your first look at the new love interest. When the Hulu comedy releases its sophomore run (all 10 episodes) on Friday, Feb. 11, comedian, actress and onetime late-night TV host Lilly Singh will fill the recurring guest star role of Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (played by Shay Mitchell). In the exclusive #2022FirstLook above, which is from Episode 2 of the new season, Stella,...
TV & VIDEOS
vitalthrills.com

Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Brings Hope as Earth Begins to Warm

TNT today debuted the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer and key art, which reveal hope for civilization as Earth begins to warm. You can watch the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath. The third season of the hit drama series will premiere Monday,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Panjabi
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Parsons Sun

‘Snowpiercer’: Layton Searches for Melanie in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

TNT is giving viewers their first look at Snowpiercer Season 3 with a new teaser trailer featuring stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean among others. Set to return Monday, January 24, the sci-fi thriller picks up where Season 2 left off after Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) rallied their supporters and separated the head of the train from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season 3 begins with Layton leading a 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Connelly) who left Snowpiercer in Season 2 to pursue the proof that life on Earth could sustainable outside of the train.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: Things Heat Up As The Sci-Fi Series Returns January 24

“Snowpiercer” was a breakout sci-fi comic book film from future Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and eventually got turned into a prequel series at TNT, it’s now about to debut its third season, and a brand new trailer (see below) has dropped teasing a bit of hope for the show’s characters. They’ve been riding around a desolate frozen planet trying to survive in this brutal post-apocalypse setting on a highly advanced train meant to keep the remaining human population alive.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

TNT Releases ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The series, an adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film and Jacques Lob’s 1982 graphic novel of the same name, follows the last living human beings who take refuge on a perpetually moving train after the Earth becomes a frozen wasteland. Season 3 stars include Jennifer Connelly,  Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness,  Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg.
TV SERIES
thehendersonnews.com

‘The Boys’: Nick Wechsler Suits Up as Blue Hawk in a Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)

Another Supe is suiting up as Nick Wechsler‘s Blue Hawk costume is unveiled ahead of his appearance in Season 3 of Prime Video‘s The Boys. The actor’s ensemble was teased in the latest edition of Seven on 7 from Vought News Network. Despite The Boys being based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Blue Hawk is an original creation, so little is known about his role in the universe fans are familiar with.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Snowpiercer#Tnt#Tomorrow Studios#Roche
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois season 2 reveals first look at Clark's new suit

A first look at Clark's new suit in season two of Superman & Lois has been revealed. Following a successful first season, production is underway on the next season of the show which follows the lives of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's family in Smallville. Along with updates on the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Invasion Renewal, SVU Vet to CW, Snowpiercer Trailer and More

The Invasion is not over at Apple TV+: The streamer has renewed the sci-fi drama for Season 2, ahead of the first season finale this Friday, Dec. 10, TVLine has learned. The series, from co-creators Simon Kinberg (the X-Men and Deadpool films) and David Weil (Hunters), follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill. “I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story,”...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

2021 in Review: The Stealthiest Castings and Very Coolest Cameos

As much as we at TVLine aim to keep you apprised of fun and exciting casting news, the fact is that sometimes (though rarely!) TV shows enter super-stealth mode in the name of springing a surprise on all of us. In fact, with Disney+ launching its slate of live-action Marvel...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order's Revival Is Underway! See the First Photo From the Season 21 Set

The detectives of the original Law & Order are once more walking the streets of New York City. Production on the NBC procedural’s revival has begun, Wolf Entertainment announced Wednesday, celebrating the kickoff by posting a peek of Det. Bernard and a fellow law enforcement official as they pound the pavement during a location shoot. “Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production,” reads the caption on the behind-the-scenes photo, which shows Anthony Anderson reprising his L&O role alongside series newcomer Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), who plays an as-yet-unnamed cop. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Entertainment (@wolfentertainment) In September,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Gossip Girl EP Teases How That Finale Twist Will Affect Season 2: Kate and Julien's Deal Is 'Easier Said Than Done'

If you’ve finished the first season of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, you’re probably asking yourself a number of questions right now. What’s next for Luna and her country boy? Is Monet making a play for the queen bee crown? Will Audrey, Aki and Max actually be able to make their throuple work? And most importantly, what is the “condition” of Gossip Girl 2.0 Kate alluded to during her correspondence with Julien? Showrunner Joshua Safran can’t give away any of those secrets, but when it comes to Kate’s new guidelines, he promises they’re going to “very much” change how the gossip game is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Rounds Out Season 2 Recurring Cast With Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius & Gregg Chillingirian

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is expanding its cast for the second season of The Wheel of Time. Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius and Gregg Chillingirian are set for recurring roles in the fantasy series adaptation of Robert E. Jordan’s books. The Wheel of Time, set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Returns in February

The HBO Max original series “Raised by Wolves,” created by “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski, is returning to the streaming platform this coming February 3, 2022. The android science-fiction drama is executive-produced by Ridley Scott, who’s currently on the press and awards circuits promoting his films “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next year, check out the first trailer from HBO Max below.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer Teases a Warm Eden Amidst a Frozen World

TNT released a new trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer, its apocalyptical series set aboard a never-stopping train crossing the frozen surface of Earth. Season 2 followed a bloody revolution inside the train, as the lower classes uprose against those in power in search of equality. The process, however, splits the Snowpiercer in two, a result Season 3 is set to explore.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy