Why Are Colorado And Other Normally Snow-Prone States Getting So Few Flakes? Blame It On The Jet Stream

Last week, a blizzard warning was issued for the mountains — of Hawaii. But as the tropical state dealt with flooding and high winds, Colorado has been pretty bone-dry. Denver has set a modern-day record and gone nearly 230 days without any measurable accumulation. Fortunately, it seems like that record’s days are numbered with a winter storm expected later this week.
If you were wondering why the snow kept falling...and falling... and falling Tuesday in Minnesota, there's an actual scientific reason that explains what happened. Seeing as I'm a certified weather geek® who had been wishing for snow here in Minnesota, I was glad when the snow started falling Tuesday morning. Initial weather forecasts for our neck of the woods said we would likely see those flurries end around midday Tuesday, with about a half-inch of accumulation.
December snow in Colorado usually isn't a big deal. It's expected and something that is just part of life...except for this year. We have now gone (as of today, Wednesday December 8th...229 days without measurable snowfall in Denver) and outside of a light dusting a couple of weeks ago here in NoCo, we've been snow-free as well.
Rain & snow continues through midnight. A light accumulation of a half inch to an 1″ possible. Upper 20s and low 30s. Sidewalks, front steps could be a bit icy by morning. Thursday looks mainly sunny so things will melt quickly. It won’t be very warm, but it will be above freezing which will also lead to melting. Highs will top out around 40°. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.
Rain and snow at the coast and light snow inland this evening, through about midnight. Cold temps, upper 20s and low 30s. Wet driveways, sidewalks, front steps could be icy by morning, please be safe. Thursday, sunny and blustery. Wind gusts 25 MPH with an air temps around 40°, keeps...
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow.
“Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday.
That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow.
Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!”
There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx
— Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With potentially feet of snow expected in some areas of Colorado’s mountains, the threat of snow slides will increase. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch through Friday.
Forecasters say their biggest concern is the snow that has stuck around through weeks of dry weather. It’s become granular and will become an unstable base for the new snow expected to fall.
“Anytime we get new snow on top of that. We’re starting to see avalanches. Right now they’re fairly small but as the winter progresses it’s going to change,” said Dr. Ethan...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The runs at Steamboat Ski Resort are showing a lack of snow and warm temperatures are keeping the snowmaking guns from making up the difference. The warm, dry spell that’s cast a shadow over some ski areas so far this season in Colorado is about to end.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s.
A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.
Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
This map shows where winter weather alerts have been issued ahead of a storm making most of its impact Thursday. The areas in pink are in winter storm warnings and the areas in purple are in winter weather advisories, according to an update by the National Weather Service on Wednesday. (National Weather Service) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph.
A snowstorm is developing across the West bringing impressive snow totals from the Sierra Nevada into the Intermountain West and the Rockies. Over a foot of snow will fall across portions of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. Difficult if not impossible travel will impact some of these areas where winter storm...
A big change for the mountains includes a lot of snow this week. The forecast is also changing for the Front Range, which has been experiencing warmer and drier than average conditions. The first measurable snowfall in the Denver metro area is about 7 weeks late.
Steamboat is only...
It will be a very December-like start to the morning. Light snow showers and flurries will be possible heading out the door. Use caution on the roads; slick spots and variable conditions will be likely while traveling. Temperatures will start the day brisk in the 20s. Clouds will win out...
PENNSYLVANIA — QUIET TO END THE WORK WEEK:. Both tomorrow and Friday will be fairly uneventful, another cold day Thursday but a bit warmer on Friday as our highs approach 50. MILD AND SOGGY:. A warm front will approach for the weekend bringing our latest round of very mild...
