Alice Cooper, Buckcherry to perform at the Alerus Center this spring

Schools out forever???? Maybe, but not concerts! Check out what's coming to Bismarck, North Dakota In April. The announcement came out earlier today ( Monday, December 6th ) and already there was a buzz ( When was the last time you actually heard people "Buzzing"?). According to a news press release, bismarcknd.gov reports that one of the giants in the rock world Alice Cooper will be heading out to the Bismarck Event Center on April 6th, along with Buckcherry. This superstar came blasting onto the scene in the late 60s as Frank Zappa discovered Alice and his band out in Phoenix. So, has Mr. Cooper ever been to North Dakota?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO