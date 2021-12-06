ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Harvie comments on oil drilling were disgraceful, Jack claims

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTn5D_0dFRPOxP00

Branding those who support continued drilling in the North Sea as “hard right” was “disgraceful”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

The comment was made by Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie after oil giant Shell announced it would be pulling out of the controversial Cambo oil field near Shetland.

The minister said it was “only the hard right who continue to deny the reality that” continued oil and gas extraction is “simply not compatible” with tackling climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2N8_0dFRPOxP00

Speaking in the Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Jack stressed the importance of the oil and gas industry to the economy of the UK.

“I think that, as quoted, remark is disgraceful.

“I support future drilling and I’m not a hard-right extremist, just to put that on record in case anyone wondered.

“We have an oil and gas industry that is in transition – and the key is transition – and we will get to net zero by 2050.

“But when we get to 2050, let’s be clear, that on current calculations … 35% – I think it’s 20% oil and 15% gas – is our requirement in 2050 of our energy source.

“We need gas to make blue hydrogen and other products, and we need oil for the petrochemicals industry.

“The idea that oil suddenly stops would kill our economy.”

In his remarks, Mr Harvie did not use the word “extremists”.

He added: “It’s not all about driving combustion engines, by then combustion engines in vehicles will be a thing of the past, it may well be electricity, it may well be hydrogen, but it will be a thing of the past.

“We will still need oil for the petrochemical industry to produce many products that our economy relies on, not least instruments for the NHS.”

The Scottish Secretary went on to reiterate his support for the Cambo development, in which Shell had a 30% stake before the decision last week.

“I still think it’s better that we develop Cambo than bring that oil I talked about requiring in the future in from another country, that’s less efficient.

“We should get it domestically and support jobs in the north east, jobs in Shetland.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Scientist

Will paused Cambo oil plans mark the decline of North Sea drilling?

800 million barrels of oil in the seabed 125 kilometres west of Shetland in the UK now looks likely to stay in the ground after an energy firm put its drilling plans on hold. UK firm Siccar Point Energy said today it couldn’t proceed with the major project after Dutch energy firm Shell pulled out of the Cambo oil field last week. “We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps,” said Siccar Point Energy CEO Jonathan Roger in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Shell says it will not drill for offshore oil in UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west of Shetland in the UK. Industry observers note that the decision poses major ramifications for oil exploration in the region. Shell Oil, which had planned to conduct field explorations by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Harvie
raleighnews.net

US abusing dollar, claims Russian oil boss

The chief of Russia's state-run oil giant has accused Washington of cynically manipulating its currency to further its own interests, questioning whether the US dollar is still competitive given growing global discontent. Speaking at the opening of the Russian-Chinese energy business forum on Monday, Igor Sechin of Rosneft said that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sarasotamagazine.com

The World Is Burning, But Oil Drilling Is Going to Increase in the Gulf

In such hyper-partisan times, it’s nice to know there are some things both political parties can agree on—namely, that we’re insanely giving the oil industry permission to drill more wells while the world burns. This month, the Biden Administration opened up 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

Johnson Says Climate Deal 'Death Knell for Coal Power'

WASHINGTON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised an agreement by nearly 200 countries to boost efforts to combat climate change, while expressing disappointment the result of a U.N. climate conference was not stronger. "We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Drilling#Oil Field#Oil And Gas#Uk#Scottish#Shell#Cambo#Nhs
AFP

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said on Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights. The European Union had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Public advised to reduce contacts to avoid Covid-19 in run-up to Christmas

People should keep their social contacts to a minimum if they want to avoid catching Covid-19 and missing out on Christmas with their family, a senior adviser has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, said people need to take action themselves to prevent transmission.Having less contact with other people, taking lateral flow tests before meeting anyone, working from home, wearing a face covering, keeping areas well ventilated, getting vaccinated and having the booster jab are all measures people can take, she said.I think it's really important we all take the actions we can in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of the diesel additive Adblue is serious, but there are ways to stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Covid: What could Plan C restrictions for England look like?

As health experts warn the UK’s current trajectory could see one million cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant by the end of December, government officials are reported to have been drawing up plans for tighter measures to curb the virus, dubbed “plan C”.While there has been no official confirmation of specific plans, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has said that while the government does not currently intend to do so, it will take more drastic steps to slow the virus’s spread “if necessary”.But with the prime minister facing the prospect of relying on Labour’s pledged backing amid a sizeable Tory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

UK and Jersey issue more fishing licences in post-Brexit row with France

The UK and Jersey governments have issued further licences to French fishing boats to trawl British waters in an apparent attempt to ease cross-Channel tensions.The Brussels-imposed deadline of midnight on Friday into Saturday for solving a post-Brexit fishing row passed without an agreement being announced.However, the UK Government has since confirmed that talks on Friday evening between Environment Secretary George Eustice and Virginijus Sinkevicius from the European Commission following “several weeks of intensive technical discussions on licensing”, resulted in more small boat licences being granted.In a statement, a spokeswoman said 18 more licences had been granted to replacement vessels...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Alert level raised to level 4 as PM to announce vaccine plan

The Covid-19 alert in the UK has been increased from level 3 to level 4 amid a surge in omicron cases, a joint statement from the UK chief medical officers and the NHS England National Medical director has announced.It comes as the spread of the new variant of coronavirus continues to accelerate rapidly, with a further 1,239 omicron cases having been recorded in the UK as of today - an increase of 65 per cent on the day before.The statement reads: “Following advice from the UK Health Security Agency and in the light of the rapid increase in Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss: ‘We want to pay £400 million we owe Iran’

Liz Truss has said the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” that the Government wants to pay. The Foreign Secretary was asked about the amount at a Chatham House event on Wednesday, where she set out her foreign policy aims. Ms Truss said...
ECONOMY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool England, for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.”The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK authorities playing role of ‘executioner’ in Assange case, fiancee says

The fiancee of Julian Assange has accused UK authorities of playing the role of “executioner” after the WikiLeaks founder suffered a mini stroke in prison.Stella Moris, 38, said he was left with a drooping right eyelid, memory problems and signs of neurological damage.It happened in October when the 50-year-old appeared at a High Court case via video link from Belmarsh Prison in London Campaigners believe the incident was triggered by the stress of the ongoing US legal action to have him extradited.Ms Moris, the mother of his two children, has been warning that her partner’s health has been getting worse.On...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy