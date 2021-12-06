Silent Light In Mississippi Is A Magical Wintertime Experience

One of the best things about the winter season is the dazzling light displays that pop up all over the state. There are tons to choose from. However, if you’re seeking something a bit unconventional, there’s one clear choice – and it’s Silent Light. Inspired by nature and the winter solstice, the illuminated outdoor installation is unlike any other.

Located in Ocean Springs, the Walter Anderson Museum of Art boasts an array of permanent pieces, as well as changing exhibitions and unique installations, such as Silent Light.

On view nightly December 9 – 17, 2021, Silent Light transforms the grounds of the museum into a glowing wonderland.

Putting a unique twist on the typical light show, Silent Light focuses on the natural aspect of the winter season.

Remember, Silent Light will be on view nightly, December 9 – 17, 2021. It is outdoors and, best of all, FREE to view. In addition to Silent Light, there are several other seasonal events set to take place at the museum. To learn more about Silent Light, as well as the museum’s other upcoming events, click here.

Address: Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564, USA