Mississippi State

Silent Light In Mississippi Is A Magical Wintertime Experience

By Daniella DiRienzo
 2 days ago

One of the best things about the winter season is the dazzling light displays that pop up all over the state. There are tons to choose from. However, if you’re seeking something a bit unconventional, there’s one clear choice – and it’s Silent Light. Inspired by nature and the winter solstice, the illuminated outdoor installation is unlike any other.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie980_0dFRPGtb00
Located in Ocean Springs, the Walter Anderson Museum of Art boasts an array of permanent pieces, as well as changing exhibitions and unique installations, such as Silent Light.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp0Cp_0dFRPGtb00
On view nightly December 9 – 17, 2021, Silent Light transforms the grounds of the museum into a glowing wonderland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142Uox_0dFRPGtb00
Putting a unique twist on the typical light show, Silent Light focuses on the natural aspect of the winter season.

Watch the video below for a closer look at Silent Light.

Remember, Silent Light will be on view nightly, December 9 – 17, 2021. It is outdoors and, best of all, FREE to view. In addition to Silent Light, there are several other seasonal events set to take place at the museum. To learn more about Silent Light, as well as the museum’s other upcoming events, click here.

So, did you know about this light installation in Mississippi? Plan on visiting Silent Light? Know of another dazzling winter display or can’t-miss seasonal event in the state? Tell us!

Silent Light isn’t the only unique light show in the Magnolia State. Click here to read about another twinkling display that will be setting Mississippi aglow this winter.

Address: Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564, USA

