John Legend announces Las Vegas residency: See full list of dates

John Legend already has an EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- and now he's about to add a Las Vegas residency to his resume.

The singer announced "Love in Las Vegas," a new 24-show residency launching at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022.

The show is described as "a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together," following the themes of Legend's 2020 album, "Bigger Love."

Legend will perform songs from throughout his career with the backing of a full band.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the performance dates going on sale: