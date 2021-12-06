John Legend announces Las Vegas residency: See full list of dates
John Legend already has an EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- and now he's about to add a Las Vegas residency to his resume.
The singer announced "Love in Las Vegas," a new 24-show residency launching at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022.MORE: John Legend shares photos of son Miles to wish him happy 3rd birthday
The show is described as "a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together," following the themes of Legend's 2020 album, "Bigger Love."
Legend will perform songs from throughout his career with the backing of a full band.MORE: John Legend shares his best advice on being a good husband and father
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.
Here are the performance dates going on sale:
- April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
- May 2022: 4, 6, 7
- August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
- October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
