ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

John Legend announces Las Vegas residency: See full list of dates

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2PyH_0dFRP72J00

John Legend already has an EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- and now he's about to add a Las Vegas residency to his resume.

The singer announced "Love in Las Vegas," a new 24-show residency launching at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022.

MORE: John Legend shares photos of son Miles to wish him happy 3rd birthday

The show is described as "a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together," following the themes of Legend's 2020 album, "Bigger Love."

Legend will perform songs from throughout his career with the backing of a full band.

MORE: John Legend shares his best advice on being a good husband and father

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the performance dates going on sale:

  • April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
  • May 2022: 4, 6, 7
  • August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
  • October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

You could win a John Legend prize package!

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar John Legend has a brand-new residency in Las Vegas starting in April of 2022. Tickets go on sale December 13 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com. Text JOHN, LEGEND or VEGAS to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “John Legend: Love in Las Vegas” live in concert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Friday, May 6, 2022. The winner will also receive a one-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
themusicuniverse.com

Shania Twain restarts Vegas residency with honor

Residency returns since being sidelined by pandemic. Shania Twain reopened her Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Thursday (Dec 2nd) with a bang. The Canadian country pop star started her second residency in December 2019, but was delayed nearly two years due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
NME

Katy Perry channels Elvis Presley to tease Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry has teased her upcoming Las Vegas residency with a new clip that sees her channel late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. The ‘Dark Horse’ singer and American Idol judge’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency kicks off on December 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It runs until March 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ John Legend’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

John Legend’s 2021 net worth comes as the singer continues to make headlines. Fans want to know how much he really makes. Most know him for his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Others are familiar with his soulful and inspirational music. Read on to learn more about his career and massive wealth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
EW.com

The Voice recap: John Legend brings the holiday spirit and Blake Shelton brings the fire

Team Blake: Lana Scott, "Things a Man Oughta Know" by Lainey Wilson. Last night, Lana Scott really let it rip with that Carrie Underwood song so this quieter song is a bit anticlimactic, although it does play to Lana's storytelling strengths. Her voice sounds exhausted and the vocals aren't as strong as we typically hear from her. Kelly Clarkson tells her that "as a Country fan, we need voices like you," praising her "Pam Tillis vibe." Coach Blake loves the song choice because it showed off her storytelling ability, her personality, and she even snuck in a power note. He thinks she can do it all. Will Team Blake have three artists in the finale?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater#Johnlegend
wkml.com

Carrie Underwood Counting Down Final Days Till Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood is hard at work rehearsing for her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency at Resorts Land. For the last couple of days, Carrie has been posting a countdown to show date videos of her getting ready for the big show. Carrie’s most recent post on Twitter was yesterday (11/28), where...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Carter Rubin Returns to 'The Voice' With Gwen Stefani to Perform New Single 'Horoscope'

Carter Rubin returned to The Voice stage on Tuesday to celebrate his new single, "Horoscope!" The season 19 winner -- who became Gwen Stefani's first-ever team member to win the singing competition last December -- debuted his new track for the audience during the season 21 Top 8 results show, thrilling this season's coaches, as well as Gwen, who was in the audience cheering him on.
MUSIC
GMA

GMA

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy