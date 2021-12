Travel bans to control Covid-19 are ineffective and will not stop omicron the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated, as it urged countries to stick to tried and tested methods.As the new variant spreads globally, with evidence suggesting it transmits faster than the Delta variant, WHO said vaccines and mask-wearing would help control its advance.Scientists are looking at whether omicron causes more severe disease and whether the current crop of jabs will work against it.Disease outbreaks are contained at their source, not at their bordersDr Catherine Smallwood, WHOMany experts believe that although Omicron will cause a wave of infection,...

