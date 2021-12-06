This Gorgeous Tennessee Bed & Breakfast Offers A Countryside Sanctuary To Guests

A bed and breakfast getaway is truly one of life’s simplest pleasures. There’s something about a cozy room, a good meal, and a stunning natural space that really gets you in the feels. The Saltbox Inn and Stables is located in Cookeville, Tennessee, and this bed and breakfast-venue hybrid is an unsung hero here in Tennessee. We decided to visit for you, and we can report that it truly is one of the best spots to visit or stay in the state. Haven’t heard of the Saltbox Inn? Let us introduce you.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Saltbox Inn and Stables - Facebook

The Saltbox Inn and Stables - Facebook

The Saltbox Official Website

The Saltbox Official Website

The Saltbox Official Website

The Saltbox Official Website

The Saltbox Inn and Stables - Facebook

What a stunning spot to visit! Have you stayed at the Saltbox Inn and Stables just yet? You can learn more about hosting an event or staying on-site with a visit to its official website or Facebook page.

Looking for more fun? This local hike is UNREAL and perfect for photos!