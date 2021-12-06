Pinellas teen arrested on homicide charges in Largo crash that killed 2

A teen from Pinellas Park is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in a Largo crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third early Saturday morning.

Marino Ceballos-Hernandez, 18, was traveling at a “high rate of speed” on eastbound East Bay Drive when the crash occurred just before 2 a.m., arrest reports from Largo police state.

The 2008 Toyota Rav 4 he was driving hit another vehicle, causing Ceballos-Hernandez to swerve right and hit a curb. He overcorrected, drove into oncoming traffic and hit a 2015 Nissan Rogue head-on, arrest reports state.

The driver of the Rogue and a back-seat passenger were killed. A front-seat passenger also was seriously injured and was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung, left wrist and left shoulder fractures and a brain bleed, reports state.

Ceballos-Hernandez also was taken to a hospital, where a test showed his blood-alcohol count was 0.137, reports state. Florida law presumes impairment at 0.08.

Bail was set at $110,000 and Ceballos-Hernandez remained in custody Monday, records show. He faces two charges of vehicular homicide, two charges of DUI manslaughter and single counts of DUI causing serious injury and DUI.

Police did not release the names of the people killed and injured.