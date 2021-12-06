Poll: Vote for the top boys athlete of the week in Gadsden area from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

The Alabama high school football season just came to a conclusion and boys basketball is starting to ramp up. It's time to vote for the top athlete in the Gadsden area in the past week.

This week's candidates include the Super 7 3A MVP and a few basketball standouts. The vote closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 9.

To submit items and to report high school athletics results with scores, records and leaders, email ekassim@gannett.com.

Jack Hayes, Piedmont football

Rushed 36 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and passes for 123 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He won Class 3A player of the game as Piedmont mounted a large comeback to defeat Montgomery Academy 35-33 in the AHSAA 3A championship game.

Noah Reedy, Piedmont football

Recorded two sacks on the game-clinching drive and had four tackles overall in the 35-33 in the AHSAA 3A championship game victory over Montgomery Academy.

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff basketball

Finished with 21 points in a 71-41 victory over Ohatchee, scored 19 points in a 69-35 victory over Coosa Christian and 21 points in a 46-45 loss to Sardis.

Evans Sizemore, Westbrook Christian

Funished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-62 loss to North Sand Mountain and had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-51 loss to Faith Christian.

Colton Willis, Collinsville basketball

Scored 34 points in a 75-51 victory over Valley Head, 26 points in a 61-16 win over Gaylesville and finished with 30 points in a 61-51 win against Ashville.

