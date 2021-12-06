ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Poll: Vote for the top boys athlete of the week in Gadsden area from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCH7D_0dFROkrO00

The Alabama high school football season just came to a conclusion and boys basketball is starting to ramp up. It's time to vote for the top athlete in the Gadsden area in the past week.

This week's candidates include the Super 7 3A MVP and a few basketball standouts. The vote closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 9.

To submit items and to report high school athletics results with scores, records and leaders, email ekassim@gannett.com. Do not send votes to the email.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gadsden area high school top performers: Sand Rock's Caley Garrett tops 1,000 career points

COMEBACK: How Piedmont erased a 23-point deficit to claim AHSAA 3A state football championship

SUPER 7 TOP PLAYERS: AHSAA Super 7 top performers from each Alabama high school football state championship

Jack Hayes, Piedmont football

Rushed 36 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and passes for 123 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He won Class 3A player of the game as Piedmont mounted a large comeback to defeat Montgomery Academy 35-33 in the AHSAA 3A championship game.

Noah Reedy, Piedmont football

Recorded two sacks on the game-clinching drive and had four tackles overall in the 35-33 in the AHSAA 3A championship game victory over Montgomery Academy.

Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff basketball

Finished with 21 points in a 71-41 victory over Ohatchee, scored 19 points in a 69-35 victory over Coosa Christian and 21 points in a 46-45 loss to Sardis.

Evans Sizemore, Westbrook Christian

Funished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-62 loss to North Sand Mountain and had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-51 loss to Faith Christian.

Colton Willis, Collinsville basketball

Scored 34 points in a 75-51 victory over Valley Head, 26 points in a 61-16 win over Gaylesville and finished with 30 points in a 61-51 win against Ashville.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Head, AL
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Collinsville, AL
City
Ashville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Ohatchee, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Hokes Bluff, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Gadsden, AL
Basketball
Gadsden, AL
Government
City
Sardis, AL
Gadsden, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Piedmont, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
NBC News

Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO — A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago then lied to Chicago police about it. The deliberations began after a roughly one-week trial in which...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will play in a family golf tournament next week. Woods' return to golf comes less than a year after he was injured in a car crash.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Boys Basketball#High School Football#American Football#Ahsaa#Montgomery Academy#Faith Christian#Gaylesville
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
185
Followers
126
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy