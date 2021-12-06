ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Vote for the top girls athlete of the week in Gadsden area from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
We are right in the middle of the Alabama high school girls basketball season and it's time to vote for the top athlete in the Gadsden area in the past week.

This week's candidates include a player reaching 1,000 career points and one dropping 30 points. The vote closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 9.

To submit items and to report high school athletics results with scores, records and leaders, email ekassim@gannett.com. Do not send votes to the email.

TOP PERFORMERS:Gadsden area high school top performers: Sand Rock's Caley Garrett tops 1,000 career points

COMEBACK:How Piedmont erased a 23-point deficit to claim AHSAA 3A state football championship

SUPER 7 TOP PLAYERS:AHSAA Super 7 top performers from each Alabama high school football state championship

Caley Garret, Sand Rock basketball

Won MVP honors of the Paul Wallace Invitational at Vancleave High in Mississippi. Garrett had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 69-44 victory over St. Martin, 13 points, three steals and three assists in a 42-35 girls basketball victory over Bay and 12 points and three assists in a 55-26 girls basketball victory over D'lberville. She crossed 1,000 points for her career with 13 points and four assists in a 75-54 victory over Fyffe.

Bella Millirons, Westbrook Christian basketball

Finished with 30 points, seven steals and six assists in a 74-57 victory over Faith Christian.

Kayla Traylor, Hokes Bluff basketball

Scored nine points in a 54-16 victory over Coosa Christian and added 13 points in a 41-26 win against Ohatchee.

Tracionna Jones, Gaston basketball

Amassed 22 points and 16 rebounds in a 49-46 victory over West End.

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville basketball

Had 19 points in a 57-41 victory over Valley Head and 23 points in a 74-13 over Gaylesville.

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

#Athletics#Top Girls#Football#Ahsaa#Gaylesville
