Everhart Museum establishes Lois C. Kearney Learning Center

John Kearney cuts the ribbon to officially open the Lois C. Kearney Learning Center at the Everhart Museum in Scranton. Submitted photo

The Everhart Museum’s Board of Trustees and the John Kearney Family are pleased to announce the dedication of the Lois C. Kearney Learning Center at the Everhart Museum and the establishment of the Lois C. Kearney Endowment Fund to support the institution’s educational programs.

The dedication ceremony, attended by friends of the Kearney family and the Everhart, took place Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Everhart.

Lois Kearney (1949–2017) was dedicated to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community, selflessly volunteering and championing the benefits of art and education on behalf of the Everhart Museum, as well as numerous other institutions and organizations.

Her husband, John Kearney, and their children and grandchildren wished to honor her life’s work, passion for art and education, and selfless spirit through a generous gift that will benefit the community for generations to come. The Learning Center will be used for educational programs embodying Lois Kearney’s love of nature, science, and art, and instilling this passion in all who participate.

The Everhart Museum is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA. It is open to the public noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Admission is free for Everhart Museum members as well as military and family. For more information, please visit https://everhart-museum.org/, contact the Museum at 570-346-7186, or email general.information@everhartmuseum.org.