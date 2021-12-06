ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant apologizes after denying service to on-duty police officers: 'We made a mistake'

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A restaurant in San Francisco issued an apology Sunday after three on-duty police officers were reportedly denied service at the establishment Friday.

Staff at Hilda and Jesse Restaurant seated the three officers at a table but became uncomfortable with their presence and asked the officers to leave, according to a report .

The on-duty officers respected the request and left.

In the days since the incident, the restaurant received criticism for the alleged actions of its employees.

The decision to ask the officers to leave had nothing to do with who they were and everything to do with what they were carrying, the co-owner of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant said.

"It's not about the fact we are anti-police," said Rachel Sillcocks. "It's about the fact we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and so we politely asked them to leave."

The officers are welcome to come back without their weapons, and the staff would be happy to serve them, Sillcocks said.

The co-owner's comments did little to quell the negative comments, and Sillcocks issued an apology Sunday.

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident, we are grateful to all members of the force," she said. "We hope this will be a teachable moment for us as we repair and continue to build bridges with the SFPD."

The officers were treated without class by the restaurant, according to the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.

"Three foot beat officers looking to eat where they patrol were treated without any tact of class by this establishment, fortunately there are plenty of restaurants that don't discriminate and will welcome our officers working to try and keep all San Franciscans safe," a statement by the group read.

While the incident is personally upsetting, it must be respected, said San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott.

"The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing," he said.

Comments / 16

Who Really Cares Anymore!
2d ago

First, the restaurant should have been thankful the officers were there with guns! I’ll bet that they would have been kicking their A$$’s had the restaurant been robbed right after they left! Next step BOYCOTT the restaurant!

Reply(4)
10
bubber1961
2d ago

The owners are brain dead! They should’ve been happier than hell that the cops were there.If I was the owner I would call the police department tell them that their officers can eat in his restaurant every day free of charge.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
2d ago

So they want the on duty policemen to surrender their weapons to eat in the restaurant? The business owners and citizens of this liberal city deserve all the crime and chaos they currently have

Reply
3
 

