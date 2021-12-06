ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coach Cass Show: Should You Date a Friend?

By Donika Lleshi
 3 days ago
On this week’s episode of Ask Coach Cass, Veronica from Southern California wrote in to ask about a decade-long friendship that she would love to explore romantically. Should she take that gamble? Take a listen to what Coach Cass has to say!

About Coach Cass.

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

