Western Washington getting a mobile vaccination unit

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to the greater Seattle area, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in a press release.

The mobile unit is scheduled to start Dec. 20 at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center. Other sites will likely be added. It will operate for at least 30 days.

“This is great news in the ongoing fight against COVID,” Inslee said. “I am grateful for our strong partnership with the federal government, and these FEMA Family Mobilization Clinics coming to King County is a great result of that partnership. This is an innovative model that will help increase equitable access to vaccination for all Washingtonians.”

The project is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), King County and the Washington State Emergency Management Division.

The Department of Health chose the location due to lower vaccination rates in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“To end this pandemic, it is critical vaccines are widely available for everyone,” said DOH Secretary Umair Shah in a statement. “Adding this mobile unit to our toolkit will help us speed up the vaccination process and reach families who have had a more difficult time finding appointments.”

KING-TV5 reports that calls to the state’s vaccine locator hotline (833-VAX-HELP) have jumped 30% in recent days and page views for the DOH online locator increased 75%.

As of Dec. 1, 65% of the state’s eligible population were fully vaccinated, and 72% had received at least one dose.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the state has reported more than 777,000 cases and 9,354 deaths.

According to a mandate from Inslee, as of Nov. 15 people ages 12 and older attending large indoor or outdoor gatherings are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event in order to be admitted. The requirement applies to indoor events of 1,000 or more people and outdoor events of 10,000 or more people.

The mandate applies to events that require a ticket or registration, such as conventions, athletic contests, concerts and theme parks. Religious and school events are exempt.

In addition, King County as of late October is requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend outdoor events of 500 or more people, as well as indoor entertainment and recreational establishments such as concerts, plays, restaurants, fitness centers, and bars.

