Would Akaza be defeated if Inosuke and Tanjiro helped Rengoku?. BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick: Was $49.99, Now $24.99 (50% OFF) It's Demon Slayer Day once again and we have finally made it to the final episode of the Mugen Train arc. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 7 has finally concluded the current story arc on an emotional note and that means it's time for the next chapter. But before that, fans have a few questions to ask about the latest episode. For instance, is it possible that Rengoku Kyojuro could have defeated Akaza if Tanjiro Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira helped him out?

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO