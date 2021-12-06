Studs and duds from Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets in Week 13
After Gardner Minshew and Zach Wilson alternated touchdowns in the first quarter, the Eagles settled down on defense and exploded on offense, as Philadelphia held Wilson and the Jets’ offense scoreless in the second half on their way to a 33-18 victory.
The Eagles moved to 6-7 on the season and took another step closer towards becoming playoff relevant.
Here are the studs and duds from Week 13.
Stud -- Dallas Goedert
Goedert led the way on offense with over 100 receiving yards and two of Philadelphia’s three touchdowns.
Stud -- Gardner Minshew
Minshew got the win, played almost perfect football, and tossed 3 scores in the emotional win.
Stud -- Miles Sanders
After only logging 9 carries against the Giants, Sanders dominated the Jets. According to PFF, 97 of his 121 rushing yards in the game came after contact.
Stud -- Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Gainwell operated as the primary receiving outlet out of the backfield for Minshew and the Eagles on Sunday.
Gainwell was targeted five times on 13 routes, resulting in five receptions for 32 yards, while also logging a rushing touchdown.
Dud -- DeVonta Smith
The Eagles have to spend the bye week trying to figure out how to feature Smith as the primary pass catcher.
For the second straight week, Smith had less than two catches and less than five targets.
Stud -- Quez Watkins
Watkins led all Eagles’ wide receivers with 60 receiving yards on three receptions. All three of his catches went for first downs, including a leaping grab to extend a drive.
Studs -- Eagles offensive line
Minshew was sacked twice, but the Eagles provided Minshew a clean pocket to work from.
Per PFF, Minshew was pressured on just seven of 29 dropbacks in the game despite an average time to throw of over three seconds. The Eagles’ offensive line was also only charged with one pressure.
Stud -- Darius Slay
Slay allowed 38 yards on six targets and added two forced incompletions.
Stud -- Marcus Epps
A talented but undersized safety, Epps logged an interception on Sunday, and he’s developing into a solid young safety in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0