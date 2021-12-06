ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studs and duds from Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets in Week 13

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
After Gardner Minshew and Zach Wilson alternated touchdowns in the first quarter, the Eagles settled down on defense and exploded on offense, as Philadelphia held Wilson and the Jets’ offense scoreless in the second half on their way to a 33-18 victory.

The Eagles moved to 6-7 on the season and took another step closer towards becoming playoff relevant.

Here are the studs and duds from Week 13.

Stud -- Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert led the way on offense with over 100 receiving yards and two of Philadelphia’s three touchdowns.

Stud -- Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Minshew got the win, played almost perfect football, and tossed 3 scores in the emotional win.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After only logging 9 carries against the Giants, Sanders dominated the Jets. According to PFF, 97 of his 121 rushing yards in the game came after contact.

Stud -- Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kenneth Gainwell operated as the primary receiving outlet out of the backfield for Minshew and the Eagles on Sunday.

Gainwell was targeted five times on 13 routes, resulting in five receptions for 32 yards, while also logging a rushing touchdown.

Dud -- DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have to spend the bye week trying to figure out how to feature Smith as the primary pass catcher.

For the second straight week, Smith had less than two catches and less than five targets.

Stud -- Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Watkins led all Eagles’ wide receivers with 60 receiving yards on three receptions. All three of his catches went for first downs, including a leaping grab to extend a drive.

Studs -- Eagles offensive line

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Minshew was sacked twice, but the Eagles provided Minshew a clean pocket to work from.

Per PFF, Minshew was pressured on just seven of 29 dropbacks in the game despite an average time to throw of over three seconds. The Eagles’ offensive line was also only charged with one pressure.

Stud -- Darius Slay

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Slay allowed 38 yards on six targets and added two forced incompletions.

Stud -- Marcus Epps

Dec 5, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Marcus Epps (22) is tackled by New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) after an interception during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A talented but undersized safety, Epps logged an interception on Sunday, and he’s developing into a solid young safety in Philadelphia.

