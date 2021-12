As a child, I was obsessed with tiny interiors. I read The Borrowers by torchlight, made floorplans with the help of the Habitat catalogue and had to be dragged away from the window of Dragons in Knightsbridge, where the Regency houses practically sang to me at Christmastime. Every afternoon, my big sister and I would arrange everything in our Sindy house, and every morning when we were at school our little sister would bulldoze it again. Despite the sophistication of Sindy’s abode – it had a lift, and the hobs glowed – nothing made me happier than a shabby dolls’ house we decorated one half-term with Dulux testers and bits of household packaging.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO