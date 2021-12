Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones you can get. Some of the exclusive features that Google has been able to add to the Pixel 6 series is due to the presence of Google's first-ever custom silicon, the Tensor SoC, inside it, like improved voice typing with Google Assistant and camera features like Face Unblur. Another feature that gained an overhaul with Pixel 6 is the 'Now Playing' which now lists a history of songs that your phone has been listening to. According to a report from 9to5Google, the 'Now Playing' feature is getting even better on the Google Pixel 6 series with an upcoming update.

