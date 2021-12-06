All of Kate Middleton’s Best Festive Christmas Day Looks

Great news for any fans of Kate Middleton (check!) and gorgeous, versatile sunglasses (check!): Ray-Ban is having a major Black Friday sale on the Duchess's favorite sunnies. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing at least two different Ray-Ban styles, both of which are classic (the throw them on and don't have to worry about whether they "go" with an outfit kind of accessory) and universally face-flattering. Both are a twist on Ray-Ban's traditional style and are on sale right now. The RB 4221, which features skinnier arms (or temples as I think they're technically called, but you know, the part of the glasses that shows on the side of your face) and unisex square frame are marked 30% off, bringing them to $107, while the Wayfarer II's, which have rounder frames, are also 30% off, making them $112.
