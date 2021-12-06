ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All of Kate Middleton’s Best Festive Christmas Day Looks

By Morgan Halberg
Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few people who adore a good fashionable theme as much as Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is always dressed to impress, and never fails to make sure her fashion choices perfectly complement the occasion at hand. Whether it’s nautical stripes, sartorial diplomacy or family style coordination, the Duchess...

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in striking dress with the most unique print

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a striking patterned dress for the second day of engagements in Jordan alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales. Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles arrived in Umm Qais on Wednesday, the site of the ancient city of Gadara. Dressing aptly for the Middle Eastern climate, Camilla looked so elegant in a green and black shirt dress complete with a striking print. The 74-year-old royal wore a dress printed with a string of hearts plant (Ceropegia Merilis), that flattered her frame perfectly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Kate Middleton Almost Didn't Get Her 'Duchess Of Cambridge' Title, It Has Been Revealed

As is customary, royals are bestowed with a new title - and with it a new area of Britain of which to be honorary custodians - on the event of their wedding day, by The Queen. And the same can be said of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who on April 29, 2011 were given the new monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and with it some overarching duty of care for the beautiful city on the river Cam. It is usual for the sons of the monarch to receive a dukedom, considering Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall and Prince Andrew is the Duke of York, but it has been revealed that Kate and Wills nearly didn't become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Looks Cheerful in Fuchsia for a Visit to a North London School

The Duchess of Cambridge is headed back to school—after a fashion. Earlier today, Kate Middleton stepped out in support of one of her favorite causes, education, with a visit to Nower High School in Harrow. During her stop-in, the duchess sat in on a science class, where students were studying neuroscience. During the class, the students reviewed a study from Oxford University which emphasized the importance of early childhood development.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are 30% Off for Black Friday

Great news for any fans of Kate Middleton (check!) and gorgeous, versatile sunglasses (check!): Ray-Ban is having a major Black Friday sale on the Duchess's favorite sunnies. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing at least two different Ray-Ban styles, both of which are classic (the throw them on and don't have to worry about whether they "go" with an outfit kind of accessory) and universally face-flattering. Both are a twist on Ray-Ban's traditional style and are on sale right now. The RB 4221, which features skinnier arms (or temples as I think they're technically called, but you know, the part of the glasses that shows on the side of your face) and unisex square frame are marked 30% off, bringing them to $107, while the Wayfarer II's, which have rounder frames, are also 30% off, making them $112.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Comfy Sneakers Are on Sale for 30% Off

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has spent over a decade inspiring us with her classic, sophisticated, and oftentimes actually fiscally attainable fashion choices. It shouldn't feel groundbreaking that she even—gasp—repeats outfits, but in an era of social media where there's pressure to have endless access to clothing and never wear the same thing twice, her loyalty to rewearing her favorite pieces is incredibly refreshing. And right now, you can snag the comfy sneakers she's worn dozens of times for 30 percent off during the Superga Black Friday sale.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Prince George#British Royal Family#St Mary Magdalene Church#Middletons
Grazia

Kate Middleton's Paisley Blouse Will Solve All Your Workwear Woes – And Is Available To Buy

The Duchess of Cambridge has been on something of a roll recently. There was her incredible Royal Variety show outfit including high street earrings, the high street coat and jumper she wore, which just so happened to be in the Black Friday sale, and then Holly Willoughby wore one of her most festive dresses, reminding us all that Kate really does love to stick to a theme. Today, for a visit to the Fabergé exhibition at the V&A Museum in London, the Duchess solved all of our workwear conundrums with one blouse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC News

Royals get into holiday spirit at Christmas carols service hosted by Duchess Kate

Members of Britain's royal family got into the holiday spirit Wednesday, attending a Christmas carol service. Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, were front and center at the service at Westminster Abbey, where the couple wed 10 years ago. They were joined by William's cousins Zara Tindall, who...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Proves Fuchsia Is This Season's Hottest Color

Kate Middleton has done it again. For her latest outing, the duchess attended a high school science lesson in north London, and looked as elegant as ever. She wore a fuchsia coat—which What Kate Wore reports is by Hobbs London—over a matching turtleneck sweater, proving that fuchsia is in fact the shade of the season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Snubbed: Duchess Of Sussex's Plans In US, Hollywood Failed?

Meghan Markle reportedly lost her mind as all her Hollywood plans failed her. As the Sussexes expanded their connections in the US again, Meghan shared her story with Ellen DeGeneres in the recent interview on the show. She also proclaimed she did not hold back when she outed almost all her moments with Prince Harry when they were still dating until they relocated to the US.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy