‘Weird Al’ Yankovic stopping by Ferguson Center in Newport News for 2022 North American tour

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Hampton Roads in 2022 with a stop at the Ferguson Center in Newport News.

The stop is part of Weird Al’s “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,“ set to begin late April across North America and culminating with his first-ever performance at Carnegie Hall in New York in October.

The stop at Ferguson Center in Newport News is set for August 9 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $57.

Purchase your tickets HERE .

The American singer, musician, and actor has been known for his popular, humorous and satirical takes on pop culture.

According to his website, this tour will be scaled down, with limited production. Al’s set list will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has held four gold records, six platinum records in the U.S.

