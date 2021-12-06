ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaisa Creditors Offer Forbearance to Avoid Default

 2 days ago

Chinese real estate developers are feeling financial pain as China Evergrande Group takes center stage trying to manage its massive pile of debt. Days ago, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. failed to win bondholder approval for a debt swap. This is putting the Chinese developer on course...

