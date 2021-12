Trust Payments, a leading-edge Fintech group, is excited to announce its partnership with Everest, a licensed crypto custodian. The partnership brings a lot of opportunities for merchants to extend their business into the world of crypto. With the partnership, financial transactions are borderless for any debit card user. Plus, users can deposit fiat-in anywhere in the world and buy crypto over Everest’s licensed platform. This platform opens up access for users to move in and out of traditional finance freely. This means that users can buy cryptocurrencies and a multitude of access services, like cross-border payments and decentralized finance tools such as borrowing, lending, staking.

