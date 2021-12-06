ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico auto output, exports fall again on semiconductor shortage

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican automotive production and exports fell for the fifth month running in November, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday, as ongoing shortages of semiconductors put the brakes on the industry. Mexican automotive production plunged by 20.25% from November 2020 to 248,960...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Autoblog

Toyota tells suppliers that some scratches or blemishes are acceptable

TOKYO — Toyota on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world's biggest car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs. Toyota's acceptance of good enough by using parts it would have thrown away...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

China’s auto industry steps up export drive

China’s automotive industry has stepped up its efforts to expand into global markets, with many local vehicle manufacturers having doubled their overseas sales this year even as the domestic Chinese market continues to stagnate. The Chinese vehicle market’s explosive two decade-long growth has come to a halt after peaking...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#On Semiconductor#Semiconductors#Reuters#Mexican#General Motors Co#Inegi Data
Boston Globe

Confidence falls again

Business confidence in Massachusetts fell for the fourth straight month as employers fretted about a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply chain woes, and signs of sharp inflation. Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported on Wednesday that its Business Confidence Index fell to 57.9 in November, down a half of a point from October. Logistics concerns were cited by several businesses as top of mind, with one of the 155 respondents to the latest poll saying they are turning away customers because they can’t ensure delivery times and another complaining that they expect supply-chain disruptions to continue until late 2022. While all readings above 50 indicate a mood that is generally more positive than negative, the index is now at its lowest point since March. Large companies tended to be more bullish about the future than small companies, and businesses north of Boston remained significantly more positive than those in other locations. Before trending downward, the index had reached its highest point for the year in July at 65.6 following a widespread lifting of COVID-19 business restrictions and the widespread availability of vaccinations in late spring. — JON CHESTO.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Exclusive look inside Texas semiconductor plant pounded by chip shortage

Shawn Slusser, Infineon Technologies Senior Vice President, told FOX Business it’s an "exciting," but "stressful time" for the semiconductor plant in Texas as the world deals with a chip shortage. "It’s really an exciting time. It’s also a pretty stressful time, I have to admit, because we’re trying to...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Toyota halts production at 2 Japan factories due to supply shortage

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned. The automaker had previously said that it hoped to...
ECONOMY
agfax.com

Ag Trade: U.S. Soy Exports to China Face Headwinds

Reuters writers Hallie Gu and Karl Plume reported this week that, “China’s soybean imports from the United States in 2021/22 are expected to fall sharply from last season after loading delays following Hurricane Ida. “An early 2022 Brazil soy crop also shortened the U.S. export window to China,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz's hands-free drive system clears German authority

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's semi-autonomous driving system has been cleared by Germany's car authority, paving the way for the Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) subsidiary to begin offering its Drive Pilot system internationally. The highly automated system allows the driver to focus on other activities while the car is in...
CARS
Reuters

Mali suspends grain exports amid fears of food shortages

BAMAKO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mali has indefinitely suspended exports of rice, maize and other grains to protect its food supply as the United Nations warned of worsening hunger in West Africa, the minister of trade and industry said on Tuesday. Mali is a major producer and exporter of grains...
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

RFA: ethanol exports move higher

U.S. ethanol exports jumped from September to October. The Renewable Fuels Association says exports of 104.74 million gallons were up 38% on the month, the biggest volume since March, with Canada claiming the top spot for the seventh month in a row. That’s the largest month of shipments to Canada in more than four years. The other top monthly markets were India, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q as virus hits spending

TOKYO -- Japan's economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September as a wave of coronivirus infections crimped travel and other activities, the government said Wednesday. The estimate for the last quarter, downgraded from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weakness in consumer spending and trade, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nissan executive expects semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan's (7201.T) Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday. "The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Copper price up as China imports rise

Copper prices rose on Tuesday after China’s central bank eased monetary policy and as imports into the world’s top metals consumer climbed in November. The People’s Bank of China said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, releasing the funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Nov. soybean imports up on month, boosted by U.S. cargoes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s soybean imports rose sharply in November from the previous month, as more shipments from the United States arrived during the peak North American export season, customs data showed on Tuesday. The world’s top buyer of soybeans brought in 8.57 million tonnes in November, up 68% from...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy