Mexico auto output, exports fall again on semiconductor shortage

Business confidence in Massachusetts fell for the fourth straight month as employers fretted about a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply chain woes, and signs of sharp inflation. Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported on Wednesday that its Business Confidence Index fell to 57.9 in November, down a half of a point from October. Logistics concerns were cited by several businesses as top of mind, with one of the 155 respondents to the latest poll saying they are turning away customers because they can’t ensure delivery times and another complaining that they expect supply-chain disruptions to continue until late 2022. While all readings above 50 indicate a mood that is generally more positive than negative, the index is now at its lowest point since March. Large companies tended to be more bullish about the future than small companies, and businesses north of Boston remained significantly more positive than those in other locations. Before trending downward, the index had reached its highest point for the year in July at 65.6 following a widespread lifting of COVID-19 business restrictions and the widespread availability of vaccinations in late spring. — JON CHESTO.

