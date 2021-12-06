Why Is Kelsea Ballerini Listening To Jessica Simpson On Repeat?

The award-winning artist will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform during ArtsQuest’s flagship festival, Musikfest in 2022. The ACM and iHeartRadio Music award-winning country artist will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022. This show was originally scheduled for Musikfest in 2020. All previously sold tickets will be honored. ArtsQuest’s box office will be reaching out to all ticket holders via email. Member access begins on Tues., Nov. 30 and the remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on musikfest.org beginning at 10 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 3. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
