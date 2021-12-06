Why Is Kelsea Ballerini Listening To Jessica Simpson On Repeat?

Looks like "New Year, New You" came early for Kelsea Ballerini! The country music super star released a new book of poetry in November, but it's another debut that has everyone talking: her dramatic new hair style! Gone are her signature golden blonde locks. She took to Instagram to show off her new caramel color, which, she says, is back to her natural hue. Of course, Kelsea was gorgeous as a blonde, but we have to say, we love this look!

