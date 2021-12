Another Der Klassiker, another game filled with needless Borussia Dortmund mistakes in defense, referee controversies, and, once again, Bayern Munich walking away with all three points. BVB were unlucky not to come away with at least a point from this game. Their performance, for the most part, deserved it. But they just can’t get out of their own way sometimes. A decent performance unraveled thanks to some silly mistakes.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO