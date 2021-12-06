ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Reports 38 COVID Deaths/6,122 New Cases

By Mark
kduz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 38 deaths from COVID-19...

kduz.com

CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
