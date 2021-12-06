Lil Wayne is accused of pulling a gun on his bodyguard

A private funeral for pioneering designer Virgil Abloh was held on Monday (Dec. 7) at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in his hometown of Chicago with a number of stars from the fashion, entertainment, and music industries converging to mourn the trailblazer and pay their respects.
In addition to Abloh’s family, the service was attended by many of Abloh’s closest celeb pals, including Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kid Cudi, and A$AP Rocky. Other attendees that were spotted at Abloh’s funeral were Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Vic Mensa, Kendall Jenner, Don C, Jerry Lorenzo, and Kim Kardashian, who was seen seated...
