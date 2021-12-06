ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Let’s meet the walruses at SeaWorld during Walrus Awareness Week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at SeaWorld, to talk about Walrus Awareness Week and meet some of the local walruses. San Diego SeaWorld, is one of only 3 facilities in...

