Let’s meet the walruses at SeaWorld during Walrus Awareness Week

The holiday cheer and excitement of in-person performances and parades returned to Orlando at Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration now until Jan. 2, 2022. No matter how you choose to spend time during the holiday season, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy at Seaworld’s Christmas celebration. From an-all new Sounds of the Season show, exclusive holiday dishes, a sea of light of trees, returning snow flurries, and a special Christmas firework spectacle over a Winter Wonderland on Ice performance there are plenty of opportunities to experience an abundance of holiday joy at SeaWorld’s’ seasonal event. Here is all you need to know about this year’s holiday offerings.
Comments / 0