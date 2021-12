It apparently didn’t take the Boston Red Sox too long to address one of the elephants in the room. Boston reportedly is in agreement with veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal is for one year, and the 30-year-old is “expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation” in 2022.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO