Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is staying put in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to producer Amy Pascal. Sony and Marvel Studios are weeks away from unveiling Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest co-production between the two studios, and Pascal says there are more plans for Holland, Sony and the Kevin Feige-run Marvel to collaborate. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said an in interview with Fandango published Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO