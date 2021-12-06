ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing the new COVID-19 travel guidelines and restrictions with a travel expert

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked...

Canada, Australia Detect Travelers With New COVID-19 Variant Omicron; New Travel Restrictions Are In Place

Canada and Australia announced back to back that two residents from each of the countries tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest strain, Omicron. And while new travel restrictions are being put in place in both countries, a spokesperson for WHO said that this would do little to prevent the further spread of Omicron in Canada, Australia, and other parts of the world.
Experts Skeptical Travel Restrictions Are Answer To Omicron Variant

Experts are skeptical that travel restrictions will slow the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant as countries around the world impose light lockdowns. "Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread of Omicron and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Business travel policies & COVID-19: What experts advise now

In the face of new COVID-19 variants, your travel policies will likely have to be more flexible going forward, experts advise. With the Great Resignation happening at companies across the country, many workers are leaving their jobs to look for positions in more supportive environments — and that includes companies with travel policies that are in line with their needs and comfort levels during the pandemic.
New international travel restrictions take effect as U.S. responds to spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant

The Biden administration is enforcing new travel requirements as the Omicron variant raises concerns globally. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still largely responsible for a surge in U.S. infections, with average cases topping 100,000 per day. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz joins CBSN with more on the latest coronavirus headlines.
Travel Restrictions Tighten As COVID-19 Omicron Variant Concerns Grow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today, requiring some travelers to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight. The move comes as at least a dozen states report confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant. Starting today, if you’re flying into the United States from...
Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe. Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes...
Travel Industry Reacts to Biden's New COVID-19 Travel Requirements

The travel industry reacted swiftly to the Biden administration's new policies on travel, and while some see the new restrictions as harmful to the industry, many were happy they didn't go farther to include options such as quarantines. On Thursday, December 2, President Biden announced all travelers arriving into the...
TRAVEL
Let’s meet the walruses at SeaWorld during Walrus Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at SeaWorld, to talk about Walrus Awareness Week and meet some of the local walruses. San Diego SeaWorld, is one of only 3 facilities in the U.S. that care for this species and are a proud member of the of the Walrus Conservation Consortium.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
