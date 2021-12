LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – When the “South Park” creators announced their intentions to buy Casa Bonita, they acknowledged the food could use some help. And boy, did they deliver on a plan to improve it. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have really turned up the heat by bringing James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez. And what a path she’s taken to end up in the pink palace on Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) She grew up on a farm in Chihuahua, Mexico, on a farm without any running water or electricity. Her daily routine including helping her mother grind corn into masa for tortillas. In...

