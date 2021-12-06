Dr. Mario or: How I Learned to Love Video Games Again and Accidentally Made One

Nallera’s intentions, at least, were good. It’s all that other messy stuff — life, decisions, consequences — that got her in the end. Tasked with helping to save humanity from a bio-robotic menace known as the Morthagi, she was faced with a choice: destroy an ancient blade that emanated evil or hold onto it and try to harness its power for good. Dangling it over the flames of an equally ancient furnace, she had two visions: one of the blade’s destruction, which foretold a future in which Nallera was old and gray, still fighting the war that’d already devoured a decade of her life, and another in which the war was won, and she and her friends were still young, free of scars and strife. As her partner, a cheerful ranger named Rowsin, gazed on, Nallera yanked the blade back from the flames. After that day, nothing was the same.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO