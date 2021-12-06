Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

Apple TV+ is officially in the progress of producing a film based on Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes, titled Bad Blood. Jennifer Lawrence is set to star as the titular character of Holmes, while Adam McKay has signed on to write and direct the project. The movie, which has been in development since 2016, is based on the novel Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up. The visual project will dive into the rise and fall of Holmes’ company and how the youngest self-made billionaire at the time was accused of fraud for her blood-testing startup. The charges later led to Holmes stepping down from the CEO position in 2018 and the company entering into liquidation that same year. Holmes is still currently facing trial for fraud.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO