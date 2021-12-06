ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix, which has launched a handful of comedy specials and comic-led series, has announced a mega comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles in 2022. But admist the dozens of names Netflix has announced is a controversial choice: Dave Chappelle, who recently caused mayhem for the company after fans commented on...

decider.com

New York Post

Dave Chappelle calls for donations to alma mater after Netflix controversy

Dave Chappelle wants people to vote with their dollars. The comedian, who sparked controversy with a Netflix special that mocked transgender women, was set to have the theater at his alma mater named after him, with a fundraiser to be held Nov. 23 for the effort. But the Netflix debate...
ADVOCACY
Decider

The Top Hidden Streaming Gems of 2021

2021 has been… interesting… to say the least, but we can all agree that it’s been a terrific year for streaming. Netflix gifted us with Squid Game, Sweet Tooth, new episodes of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Bo Burnham: Inside, The Power of the Dog, and not one but two new seasons of Cobra Kai (Season 4 premieres December 31!). If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you were able to enjoy another round of Ted Lasso, the coming-of-age dramedy CODA, and the second season of the wildly underrated series Mythic Quest. And last but certainly not least, HBO was responsible for Decider’s top four shows of 2021 (Succession, Arliss, White Lotus, and Hacks).
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Jennifer Lawrence Confirmed to Star in New Apple TV+ Theranos Film 'Bad Blood'

Apple TV+ is officially in the progress of producing a film based on Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes, titled Bad Blood. Jennifer Lawrence is set to star as the titular character of Holmes, while Adam McKay has signed on to write and direct the project. The movie, which has been in development since 2016, is based on the novel Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up. The visual project will dive into the rise and fall of Holmes’ company and how the youngest self-made billionaire at the time was accused of fraud for her blood-testing startup. The charges later led to Holmes stepping down from the CEO position in 2018 and the company entering into liquidation that same year. Holmes is still currently facing trial for fraud.
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Netflix is a Joke Fest 2022 lineup

After being forced to postpone what would have been its inaugural 2020 edition because of COVID, the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival will instead happen on April 28 - May 8 at venues all over Los Angeles, including everything from small clubs to big venues like Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium. It's a massive lineup that reads like a Who's Who in comedy, including stand-up shows, podcast tapings and events with John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Gabriel Iglesias, Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Margaret Cho, Ali Wong, Eddie Izzard, Marc Maron, Conan O'Brien, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll, Ellen Degeneres, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Mike Birbiglia, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Princess (Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum's Prince tribute band), Ken Jeong, Kevin Smith, Bert Kreischer, Chelsea Handler, Cristela Alonzo, Ilana Glazer, Jonathan Van Ness, Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and lots more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Dave Chappelle to headline show at Netflix’s inaugural comedy festival after controversial special

Dave Chappelle is set to work with Netflix again and will open its inaugural comedy festival at Hollywood Bowl with his show Dave Chappelle and Friends, despite the backlash against his recent special The Closer.Netflix is pulling out all the stops for an 11-day comedy festival in Los Angeles next year.With a line-up of 130 prominent stand-up comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Amy Poehler, and Ellen Degeneres, Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is scheduled to take place at multiple locations in LA between 28 April and 2 May next year. The “biggest comedy event in history”...
CELEBRITIES
phillyvoice.com

Kevin Hart makes his dramatic television debut in Netflix's 'True Story'

Netflix viewers will see a different side of Kevin Hart, as his latest project, "True Story", premiered on Wednesday. The seven-part limited series features the Philly-based comedian in his first dramatic role. "True Story" is about Kid, a wealthy, Philly-based comedian who, at the opening of the show, is about...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Bojack Horseman' Creator Reveals Deleted David Fincher Joke Cut by Netflix

Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg took to Twitter to discuss Dave Chappelle, specifically the comedian’s recent controversies surrounding making jokes at the expense of the transgender community. Bob-Waksberg then used the opportunity to do some good by promising to release a cut Bojack Horseman joke if a certain amount of people donated to a charity.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Are Doing A Netflix Movie, See The Star-Studded Set Photo Courtesy Of Anthony Anderson

Netflix has long been a streaming platform known for putting out some seriously amazing original content, and it doesn’t look like it's trying to lose that reputation anytime soon. Netflix has a lot of original content coming in 2022, including a new Kenya Barris-helmed comedy starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. The film will act as the Black-ish director’s Netflix film debut, and it looks like Anthony Anderson, one of the stars of that ABC series, has graced us with a picture featuring some of the upcoming movie's star-studded cast.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Stewart Boards ABC’s Live ‘Facts of Life’ Restaging

ABC’s Facts of Life re-creation has added another big name to its cast. Jon Stewart has joined Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast for the live episode, part of the network’s third Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, set to air Dec. 7. Stewart will be playing a “surprise role” in the show, per ABC. The Facts of Life re-enactment will be paired with a staging of its parent show, Diff’rent Strokes. That episode will feature Kevin Hart, John Lithgow and Damon Wayans. Ann Dowd will appear in both episodes as Mrs. Garrett, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Netflix Is a Joke Festival Lines Up John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and More

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mo Amer: Mohammed In Texas’ On Netflix, Catching COVID-19 From Chappelle And Living To Joke About It

That hour dealt with his refugee status, having fled Kuwait with his family to Houston in 1990 when he was nine, how he became a comedian and a U.S. citizen to boot. Since that first special, Amer has co-starred as a diner-owning friend of Ramy Youssef’s in the Hulu series Ramy, toured as an opening act for Dave Chappelle and filmed the DC superhero movie Black Adam alongside “The Rock.”
Popculture

'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Adds 'Daily Show' Alum in Surprise Role on Latest Special

ABC's next Live in Front of a Studio Audience special will include former The Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart. The 90-minute special will feature an all-star cast performing scrips from The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Stewart will appear in the Facts of Life portion, but his role remains a mystery. However, it will allow fans to see Stewart and Jennifer Aniston share the screen. The special debuts on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SHOWS
Mic

‘BoJack Horseman' creator calls out Netflix for its Chappelle double standard

Amid the intense and multifold controversy that followed Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix standup special The Closer, a large portion of which centered around what some consider dangerously transphobic material, the streaming giant’s CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle and Netflix’s role in airing the special as a matter of “freedom of speech” and “creative freedom.” But Raphael Bob-Waksberg is calling bullshit.
TV & VIDEOS

