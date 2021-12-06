ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

By Abbey
 3 days ago
Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing. There is...

Celebrate the First-Ever Minnesota Pint Day December 8

Wednesday, December 8 is the first-ever Minnesota Pint Day. Nobody needs an excuse to sip on a good craft beer, but the Minnesota Craft Brewer's Guild is giving us one anyways with the first-ever Minnesota Pint Day. "What better way to spend the dark, cold days of early December than...
10 Rules Of The ‘Minnesota Goodbye’ Broken Down For You

The holidays are fast approaching. You might already be celebrating them right now with friends and family. Don't ruin a good time by violating the rules of the 'Minnesota Goodbye'. If you're from Minnesota, these are unwritten rules we all know. If you're not from here, do some learnin'. You don't want to offend your Minnesota friend, neighbor or relative by cutting the goodbye short.
Four Places You Can Take a Winter Sleigh Ride in Minnesota

It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at one of these Minnesota locations. I have a faint memory of my first and only sleigh ride. I was just a kid, and it was part of a family outing that my grandparents had organized. We drove out to a farm somewhere in Wisconsin where a horse-drawn sleigh awaited us. We climbed up and snuggled under blankets while large horses pulled us around through the woods. I don't remember much about the sleigh ride itself -- as I recall I spent more time shivering than appreciating what was happening -- though I do remember drinking hot cocoa in a warm cabin afterwards. I suppose I haven't done a great job of selling winter sleigh rides, but don't let my childhood experience deter you from enjoying one of your own.
Must-See Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Stillwater In 2022

If you're looking for a fun experience in the lull of winter, you're going to want to bundle up and head toward Stillwater, MN this January!. Every year the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fire & Ice Winter Social featuring a large variety of multicolored hot air balloons! It really is a sight to see.
Brainerd Named the “Best Ice Fishing City in America”

My Facebook feed was a steady stream over the weekend of anglers sharing that they are back on the ice for the winter fishing season. The cold weather has had avid fishers on the edge of their seat waiting for the ice to be thick enough to drill a hole into and catch their limits.
Foo Fighters Have New Venue for Minneapolis Concert

MINNEAPOLIS -- The band the Foo Fighters have found a new venue for their concert stop in Minnesota. They announced on their Twitter page Monday saying "Minneapolis we're coming". They'll be at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 3rd as part of their Live in North America Tour. Back on November...
Kids Learn About Architecture at Gingerbread Class in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota families had the opportunity to learn about construction with a holiday-themed twist this weekend. The Stearns History Museum, Morrison County Historical Society, and Rethos: Places Reimagined teamed up for a class called Gingerbread Architecture: The Sweet Elements of Design on Saturday. Stearns History Museum Exhibits...
Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!
Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
Ice Castles Returning to Minnesota Community This Winter

NEW BRIGHTON -- After taking last year off, the Ice Castles are returning to Minnesota. This year's winter playground will be in New Brighton. Ice Castles Founder Brent Christensen says every castle they create is a little different, but you can expect to see a lot of your favorite features.
Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says this follows the trend of the regular firearms season. He says with all the deer seasons combined in the state of Minnesota 170,200 deer have been harvested as of Tuesday this week. Schmitt says that number is down about 7% from about the same time last year. He doesn't think we'll hit the number the state harvested last year. The muzzleloader deer hunting season in Minnesota continues through December 12.
Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
This Is The Best Wing Sauce In All Of St. Cloud

I readily admit that I am probably late to this party, but I had my first Lily's Wings mobile restuarant experience at The Waters on Wednesday night and I am now a changed man. They brought the bus to an event and, hoo boy, did they deliver. Lily's features a...
St. Cloud Holds Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- It was a festival atmosphere in front of the River's Edge Convention center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday evening. The city held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. The evening included several Christmas songs from the Minnesota Center Chorale, as well as a few solo artists. Hot...
Marcus Parkwood Cinema’s 2022 Ultimate Popcorn Tub Is Here

If you are a movie lover, then you know popcorn is a must. If you go to movies on a regular basis, then this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up. Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is again offering up their Ultimate Popcorn Tub for 2022! It's on sale now and would make the perfect Christmas gift for that movie lover in your life.
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

