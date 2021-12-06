St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says this follows the trend of the regular firearms season. He says with all the deer seasons combined in the state of Minnesota 170,200 deer have been harvested as of Tuesday this week. Schmitt says that number is down about 7% from about the same time last year. He doesn't think we'll hit the number the state harvested last year. The muzzleloader deer hunting season in Minnesota continues through December 12.

