ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Digital technologies shaping post-Covid global recovery

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portulans Institute’s Network Readiness Index (NRI) has shown the world’s leading economies’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe the most “network ready” region, but with the US and China leading the way in networking technology. The latest edition of the report – the third compiled by the...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

Competition and firm recovery post-COVID-19 in Europe and Central Asia

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the deepest global recession since World War II. As argued by Schumpeter (1942), crises can result in “creative destruction.” That is, they can play a cleansing role, by speeding up the reallocation of economic activity from less productive to more productive firms, leading to greater productivity and economic growth in the longer run. However, it is not obvious whether a pattern of creative destruction will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. The broad-based shock may simply result in widespread destruction (here and here). Or, instead of shifting economic activity to the most productive firms, the crisis may reallocate activity to firms with greater market power or political connections, which could be detrimental to productivity growth. The question of the impact of COVID-19 on firms and its implications for long-run economic growth is thus an empirical one. How did firms fare so far?
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Boosting global business events sector recovery

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Simpleview, a leading global technology and software provider for the meetings and events industry, announce a strategic alignment and long-term partnership with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). ICCA represents the interests of 1,100+ global meetings destinations, venues, suppliers, and partners in almost 100 countries and territories.
EDUCATION
Computer Weekly

Digital measures confirmed under UK procurement overhaul

As the UK government introduces measures to revamp public sector procurement, a number of technology initiatives will be rolled out to support the process aimed at making contracting simpler, less bureaucratic and more transparent. The plans have been confirmed in the Cabinet Office’s response to a consultation that followed the...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

The Role of Hotel Software Technology in the Post-COVID World

Before COVID-19, the human touch was the key factor for an enjoyable hotel guest experience. Face-to-face interactions with hotel employees weren’t something to fear but rather something to look forward to, especially when it comes to concierge services. They were necessary for exceeding guests’ expectations and inspiring loyalty. In the...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Global Economies#Post Covid#The Portulans Institute#The World Economic Forum#Stl#Nri
thepaypers.com

Digital Identity to be an important requirement post-Covid

IiDENTIFii, a South Africa-base digital identity solutions company, has presented the importance of digital identity post-Covid, following digital adoption and developments. Juniper Research in its 2020-2025 Digital Identity Market Summary estimates that digital identity apps will exceed 6,2 billion by 2025 from a 2020 base of 1 billion. Having recognised the need for remote biometric identity authentication locally, iiDENTIFii has developed technology that provides proven biometric liveness, facial verification, and validates data through secure triangulated authentication.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Intelligent Automation Will Drive Post-Pandemic Recovery

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today unveiled its top 10 predictions for 2022 as businesses navigate the new challenges accelerated – and in some cases, caused – by the global pandemic. “Automation is now seen through a new lens as the...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Look out for these technological trends for digital transformation in 2022

The year 2021 was exciting for various reasons, one of which was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, many people and businesses have adjusted, and those that were not broken by last year's hardships have grown stronger, owing to technological advancements. As more businesses turn to the...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK and US to collaborate on privacy innovation contest

The UK and US governments plan to collaborate on a series of bilateral innovation prize challenges centring on privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), harnessing data to protect privacy and intellectual property across borders and sectors. Announced ahead of the Summit for Democracy, an event convened by the US government, the prize challenges...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Phys.org

'Digitally literate' Gen Z and Millennials' pandemic experience shaped by social media

Younger people's experience of the COVID-19 pandemic was shaped by their savvy use of social media platforms, navigating mis- and dis-information, subjective content loops, big-tech algorithms and emerging "splinter platforms," a new University of Melbourne report has found. "Social Media & COVID-19—a Global Study of Digital Crisis Interaction Among Gen...
INTERNET
tech-ish.com

ICT Whitepaper to shape Kenya’s Digital Economy launched

Through a joint partnership with Huawei and UNESCO, the ICT Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital Economy white-paper was launched last week. The white paper provides research findings on the situation of Kenya’s ICT Talent developments. It also provides clear guidelines and recommendations to better improve the current programs in place by stakeholders including academia, industry and government.
AFRICA
Government Technology

Digital Services Gain Ground After Post-COVID Online Surge

To understand what 2021 meant for digital services in government, one must first understand what happened in 2020. That year, the advent of the pandemic forced government agencies to digitize as many services as they could, often as fast as they could. While many of us quarantined and stayed home to be safe, technologists in government were working overtime, fighting to quickly digitize vital services to help the public sector maintain continuity while minimizing health risks to the individuals it is designed to serve.
INTERNET
Computer Weekly

CIOs, senior IT management accelerate private 5G network deployment

Further evidence for the acceleration of private 5G networks during 2021 has come in a study from technology and business solutions provider NTT, which shows that just over half of companies (51%) that are planning to deploy a private 5G network will do so within the next six to 24 months, with 30% of these respondents already deploying or in the process of deploying a private 5G network.
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

JPMorgan says 2022 to see full global recovery

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. investment bank JP Morgan predicted on Wednesday that 2022 will mark the end of the coronavirus pandemic and see a full global economic recovery. The bank’s outlook report for next year said new vaccines and therapeutics would result in a “strong cyclical recovery, a return of global mobility, and a release of pent-up demand from consumers.”
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

More than 65% of IT business leaders say pandemic was good for D&I

Increased technology adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic was good for diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace, according to an Intel survey of more than 3,000 worldwide decision-makers in 17 sectors. Looking at the technology sector specifically, Intel found that 66% of technology business leaders worldwide said the pandemic had...
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

UK 2G and 3G mobile networks to be switched off by 2033, Open RAN to carry 35% of traffic by 2030

The UK’s 2G and 3G mobile networks will be phased out of use in the UK by 2033 as part of the government’s latest measures to not only support a smooth transition to faster mobile networks, but also to expand the diversity of telecoms supply chains in the wake of the ban of equipment from suppliers such as Huawei from 5G mobile network infrastructures.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Singapore and UK sign digital trade deal

The UK has signed a digital economy agreement with Singapore that is expected to encourage more digital businesses to set up shop in the Asian country and include cooperation in areas such as cyber security. Described by the Department for International Trade (DIT) as the world’s most comprehensive agreement of...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Creative Power: How Cultural Entrepreneurship Could Shape the Post-Covid World

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. 2021 marked the beginning of some semblance of recovery from Covid-19 and also was declared by the United Nations the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development. The U.N. recognized that the pandemic would likely cost 225 million jobs in 2020, leading to trillions in lost income.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Ready for Oracle E-Business Release 12.2 by new year 2022?

Those who have upgraded to Release 12.2 of Oracle E-Business Suite have the peace of mind that they will be supported for at least the next decade, currently until the end of 2032. More than that, the product continues to be developed, which is underlined by the recent Oracle E-Business Suite Innovations announcement from Oracle, which incorporates Release 12.2.11 and the latest update of Enterprise Command Centres.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy