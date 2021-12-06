Operation Holiday: Single mom with 8 kids and a blood clot struggles to provide
By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
2 days ago
Eight children ages 5 months to 12 years, one with epilepsy, a blood clot on your lung, no job and no prospects is a lot to carry into the holiday season. “I just try to live day by day,” said Jane, whose name has been changed here to protect her privacy...
Debra is single mother who has been out of work since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her unemployment has run out, and her savings is almost gone. Debra has COPD and cannot wear a mask, which has made it difficult for her to find a new job, she said.
Despite everything, 2021 has been a good year for Alina, and she’s hoping that Operation Holiday will help make the end of the year even better. “I was addicted to drugs for over 20 years, and I was trafficked … And I ended up in a program which helps benefit women who are survivors of trafficking,” said Alina, whose name was changed for this article to protect her identity.
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com. The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes...
COVID-19 has made the last two years difficult for Neil, but things have turned around lately. “Due to the pandemic, it’s been quite rough for us. I’m just getting back to work, I’ve been working for about a month now. Things are starting to pick up a little bit,” he said.
OKLAHOMA (December 6, 2021) – Holidays can be an especially difficult time for children in foster care. They are away from friends, family and everything they know during Christmas—a time focused on spending time with loved ones. To help spread some holiday cheer to children who are in foster care...
For Anna, the last two years have been filled with grief, despair, job loss, financial difficulties and medical issues for her and her son. Despite the emotional and financial toll that her personal hardships have taken on Anna, she is trying to embrace the true meaning of the Christmas spirit by doing all she can to bring joy to her children while being so grateful for the kindness of strangers.
Working full-time is difficult for single mother Michelle, who has two children with special needs. Michelle takes her children to many appointments throughout the week to keep up with their multiple therapies. Megan, a family friend, wrote a letter to Valley Santa asking if Michelle’s two children could receive Christmas...
To say that Christine has had a tough year would be an understatement, both physically and emotionally. Christine is a single mother with three special needs children. Due to numerous medical expenses, and the need for Christine not to work, money is very tight. “I have a child who is...
The Providence Journal Holiday Fund is now accepting donations to help children and teenagers in need this holiday season.
The Holiday Fund strives to bring hope and make the season brighter for less fortunate children within our community. Donations to The Providence Journal Holiday Fund will provide basic essentials, including clothing, toiletries, baby supplies, underwear and books.
...
FARMINGTON, Utah — The group behind Farmington Community Christmas is currently gathering toys to give to families for the upcoming holiday. "The purpose is to deliver Christmas joy to those that are struggling," said Scott Ellenson, co-chairman for Farmington Community Christmas. The organization works with local schools in the...
Operation Elves started in 2014 with a call from a friend asking for help for a co-worker who has 6 grandchildren. Rosa Davila called her friend Lisa Longo, both of Phoenixville, and said a family needed help. That year the two created Operation Phoenixville Elves which helped several families. They provided gifts, and with the help of a local restaurant, Uncle B’s Bar-B-Que, even holiday meals.
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
When she returned home from the hospital, Nicole Thweatt found the hotel room she had been living in was emptied, and a new family had moved in. All of her belongings, including clothes and even Social Security cards, were gone.
The Armed Services YMCA has been running Operation Holiday Joy for 32 years. Tim Ney is the executive director of the Armed Services YMCA located in Murphy Canyon, which houses the highest concentration of off-base military and their families in the world. “Our military members — they preserve our legacy...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Christmas only 17 days away, and only 7 days until the Operation Holiday distribution, HumanKind Ministries in Wichita is still in urgent need of children’s coats. “We anticipate serving between 13,000-14,000 people through Operation Holiday this year and while the community has been amazing thus far, we need more help,” […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With all the focus on family, for some, the holidays can serve as a hurtful reminder of who is not present at the dinner table. A single mom in Salem carries the heaviness of grief by staying true to her faith and holding onto hope. Samantha...
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family has been separated the past three months due to COVID-19. The mom has been in the hospital on a ventilator and has been desperate to see her little girl. Her husband talked to the staff at Houston Methodist Hospital about the possibility of a reunion and they made it happen!
Two-year-old Jasmine was born premature with an underdeveloped lung, and she suffers from severe asthma and other chronic conditions.
Those conditions made her more vulnerable to severe illness from the coronavirus. She contracted the disease in March 2020, and her mother, Sabrina, said it's a miracle that she made it out alive.
...
After raising five children together, Pam and Gary Willis decided to forgo the whole "empty nest" thing by becoming foster parents. Then, during the pandemic, the Willis family learned of seven orphaned siblings who were placed in foster care and needed a home. Back in 2019, Pam Willis says she...
The Seeing Eye of Morristown, N.J., is seeking volunteers to raise puppies that eventually will be trained as guide dogs for people who are blind. The nonprofit places puppies with foster families for about one year and they are responsible for teaching basic obedience, house manners, bringing the puppy to Seeing Eye puppy club meetings and socialization trips in their area.
Comments / 0