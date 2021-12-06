ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Spice Bites Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
healthdigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen fall rolls around, it seems like everything is pumpkin-flavored. Let's be honest, it's the most popular flavor of the season, and it just adds a whole lot of extra goodness to anything and everything. There are so many different decadent pumpkin-flavored treats to choose from. But now, if you are...

www.healthdigest.com

FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
Telegraph

'Italian' Christmas chocolate cake with spices, fruit and nuts recipe

Rich and delicious, this is 'Italian' only in that I based it on panforte, the Italian Christmas sweetmeat. I wanted to make a cake with the flavours of panforte (the spices, zest and nuts) and chocolate, too. This is lovely with strong espresso and, if you decide not to ice it, whipped cream with a couple of tablespoons of marsala stirred into it. It can be grown-up or child-friendly, depending on how you finish it.
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
SheKnows

10 Giada De Laurentiis Cookie Recipes To Make For Your Cookie Swap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some chefs we turn to time and again when we need inspiration in the kitchen, and one of our favorites is Giada De Laurentiis. We just love the fresh Italian twists she puts on recipes, from chicken soup to Thanksgiving turkey. But one thing we really love are her dessert recipes. It so often seems like we see the same cookie recipes over and over again every holiday season, but thanks to her Italian heritage and its influence on her cooking, De Laurentiis has been sharing uniquely delicious cookie recipes for years now. Add one or two of her cookie recipes to your line-up, and you’ll be the star of this year’s cookie swap.
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Topped with Marshmallow Cream

This chocolate peanut butter cake topped with marshmallow is so soft, creamy, and yummy! If you are peanut butter and chocolate lover, plus you like nice toppings then this decadent cake is just for you! Simple and easy to make, here is the recipe:. Serving 10-12 Ingredients:. For the cake:
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Real Christmas Cookies

Have you always dreamed of baking Christmas cookies that are designer-bakery worthy? We found the recipe. Beatriz Garcia, a recipe developer, shared these with us from her site. You will win Christmas this year if you get these whipped up. Real Christmas Cookies Recipe. Adapted from www.clankitchen.com. Recipe and photos...
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
