Holiday performances are back in person

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” –Aesop. Since 1994, Annabelle Marie has directed the internationally recognized Benicia’s VOENA Children’s Choir. This acapella children’s vocal group has performed here in Benicia and neighboring municipalities, as well as places further afield, like the White House in Washington D.C., the 2012 Olympics, Japan and China. In 2018 the group even traveled to Abu Dhabi to sing for the Interfaith Alliance to combat Online Child Abuse. Their unique music perspective and talents have been recognized for years now, and even though in-person concerts were cancelled due to the pandemic, their performances were, and continue to be, available virtually.
