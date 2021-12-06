ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Holiday performances are back in person

By Produced by Brian Mackey
illinois.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holiday season approaches, so too does the time for holiday concerts. We were joined by music directors from two...

will.illinois.edu

The Atascadero News

Atascadero Holiday Celebrations Return In-Person

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero holiday celebrations start Dec. 3. On Friday, Atascadero’s Downtown and Atascadero High School will be the place to enjoy a great start to the holiday season!. Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic...
ATASCADERO, CA
WXII 12

"A Carolina Christmas" concert returns to in-person performance this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Symphonywill perform "A Carolina Christmas" with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra this weekend. The concert is returning to an in-person performance in 2021, and will be conducted by Guest Conductor William Henry Curry and Karen Ní Bhroin, Assistant Conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony. The symphony...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Theatre Company brings back live performances

BANGOR — Live performances have returned to the Penobscot Theatre Company for the first time in about 20 months. Acting Artistic Director Tricia Hobbs said the company put on virtual shows throughout the pandemic, but they are thrilled to welcome people back into the theatre. Hobbs said all audience members...
PENOBSCOT, ME
State
Illinois State
deltastate.edu

Bologna Performing Arts Center Presents Mountain Holiday

The Bologna Performing Arts Center presents Mountain Holiday with Chloë Agnew of Celtic Woman, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band, IBMA Entertainer of the Year Balsam Range and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Bring the whole family for a terrific beginning to the holiday season!
CLEVELAND, MS
Brown Daily Herald

Performing arts groups reflect on return to in-person performances

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, student performing arts groups and those involved with the Theatre Arts and Performance Studies department are returning to the stage. On October 1 and 2, theater group Shakespeare on the Green held their first 24 Hour Plays in person since the start of the pandemic. The Jabberwocks, the University’s oldest a cappella group, performed their first arch sing under the Wayland Arch in a year and a half Oct. 10. The TAPS department opened the Leeds Theatre to the public for a play, “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner,” that ran from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14.
THEATER & DANCE
#Stilian Kirov Music
News Channel 3-12

Nutcracker ballet performance comes back to the theater

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. - Rehearsals are underway for the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's 'Nutcracker' performance. This will be the 46th year they perform the Nutcracker at the Arlington Theater. This year Clara will be played by 14-year-old Evelyn Mills who is excited to be back on stage this year. A diverse set of dancers from The post Nutcracker ballet performance comes back to the theater appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KCET

The 62nd Annual L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Returns for Festive In-Person Multicultural Performances to Celebrate the Season

PBS SoCal and KCET present local and national concerts for the whole family; "Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Concordia Christmas" from Concordia University Irvine, "20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell and more. Press Contact. Chelsea Grosbeck. 747.201.5202. pbssocal.org/holidays and kcet.org/holidays. Los Angeles, Calif....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Inland Pacific Ballet brings back ‘The Nutcracker’ in person

Inland Pacific Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” is returning this holiday season with in-person performances at the Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. Performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Tickets are $20-$79, available at ticketmaster.com/inland-pacific-ballet-tickets/artist/887616...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Denver

Join ‘Granny’ In Denver’s Five Points For In-Person Return Of The Holiday Favorite

DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic Denver holiday show returns in-person and to its original home in Five Points this holiday season. “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” will be performed at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre Dec. 11-19. “The story of Granny is really very simple,” explained Cleo Parker Robinson, creator, choreographer and dancer. “It’s really about how Granny was a dancer and how she danced around the world. All the different cultures she experienced and all of the stories she heard. She’s starting to forget her journey, even a little bit about how she sees herself in life.” (credit: Cleo...
DENVER, CO
texasborderbusiness.com

Mariachi ensembles to perform in Holiday Spectacular

McAllen ISD will feature three awesome mariachi groups for its inaugural McAllen ISD Mariachi Holiday Spectacular at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the McAllen High auditorium. This special performance will feature the combined forces of the talented McAllen ISD mariachi students from McAllen High Mariachi Oro, McAllen Memorial High Mariachi Los Potrillos and James “Nikki” Rowe High Mariachi Azteca.
MCALLEN, TX
worcester.edu

VPA Music Students Return to In-Person Performances

Worcester State University’s Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Department has announced plans for a meaningful return to in-person musical performance with a variety of upcoming presentations showcasing students’ diverse Fall 2021 work. “We’re thrilled to connect our students with live, in-person audiences again,” says VPA Professor and Applied Music Coordinator...
WORCESTER, MA
Observer

It’s back to live performance for Improv Collective at Fredonia

The audience can expect a variety of innovations at the Improv Collective’s fall concert at the State University of New York at Fredonia. After celebrating its 20th anniversary over Zoom, the Improv Collective will return to live performance with its fall concert at Rosch Recital Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m.
FREDONIA, NY
Beaver County Times

Beaver Valley Choral Society sets 3 in-person Christmas performances

Beaver Valley Choral Society returns to in-person performances this Christmas season, with two church concerts and a public school sing-along. The society's Principal Choir, Orchestra, and Treble Youth Chorale united will offer a musical message of hope, peace and joy presented 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Good Samaritan Catholic Parish, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge; and 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, PA
beniciamagazine.com

VOENA – Live performance is back!

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” –Aesop. Since 1994, Annabelle Marie has directed the internationally recognized Benicia’s VOENA Children’s Choir. This acapella children’s vocal group has performed here in Benicia and neighboring municipalities, as well as places further afield, like the White House in Washington D.C., the 2012 Olympics, Japan and China. In 2018 the group even traveled to Abu Dhabi to sing for the Interfaith Alliance to combat Online Child Abuse. Their unique music perspective and talents have been recognized for years now, and even though in-person concerts were cancelled due to the pandemic, their performances were, and continue to be, available virtually.
BENICIA, CA

