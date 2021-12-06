Holiday performances are back in person

DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic Denver holiday show returns in-person and to its original home in Five Points this holiday season. “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” will be performed at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre Dec. 11-19. “The story of Granny is really very simple,” explained Cleo Parker Robinson, creator, choreographer and dancer. “It’s really about how Granny was a dancer and how she danced around the world. All the different cultures she experienced and all of the stories she heard. She’s starting to forget her journey, even a little bit about how she sees herself in life.” (credit: Cleo...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO